Drawing with sidewalk chalk in a city park is one of the activities that may soon be illegal in Anoka as the city seeks to protect itself from future litigation.
The Anoka City Council is poised to prohibit the display of any “flag, artwork, sign or similar objects or displays” on city property unless authorized by the city “as an expression of government speech.”
City Attorney Scott Baumgartner told the City Council Oct. 18 the proposed ordinance is designed to protect the city by ensuring it remains “as neutral as possible.”
The ordinance still needs final approval, but it received unanimous support from the City Council during a first reading Oct. 18.
The ordinance isn’t intended to apply to items displayed on private vehicles or carried by individuals while on city property, Community Development Director Doug Borglund told ABC Newspapers.
An exception in the proposed ordinance would also allow “displays, memorials, or artwork designed and/or approved by the City,” which could include murals celebrating the community, a city-sponsored chalk art competition or display of artwork as part of city-approved events such as Riverfest.
This exception was important to Council Member Jeff Weaver, who said he wanted to make sure the ordinance wouldn’t remove the “quirkiness” of Anoka, such as having art on city snowplows or in the pedestrian tunnel under Main Street.
“I will not sterilize this town,” he said.
Multiple council members were also concerned about the fate of the rock garden in Riverfront Memorial Park, which was started by community members in honor of Nicole Burnham, an Anoka High School graduate who died by suicide in 2018 after being sexually harassed in the military.
Staff said the city is working with the rock garden organizers to make it a more permanent, official part of the park, which would be allowed under the ordinance.
Council Member Brian Wesp asked Baumgartner if the ordinance would violate free speech in any way.
“It’s not violating free speech because people can still say what they want,” Baumgartner said. “It’s just the manner and location of what we’re trying to get at here. ... We’re not saying that individuals cannot express themselves. We’re just saying the location by which it can be expressed is limited, because the public facility or the public structure in and of itself is to the public. They can certainly go across the street. They can go on private property or what have you.”
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett suggested the ordinance is an example of the council learning from the mistakes of other cities.
“We have noticed great division, fighting, stress and large amounts of wasted time where special interest groups have fought one another to fly their flags or banners on city property,” she said.
“I do not want to see the city of Anoka used as a vehicle to promote any special interest,” Barnett added. “I do not want the City Council or staff to be put in a position to have to choose winners and losers and then be faced with irate residents and litigation.”
The proposed ordinance says the city will not display commemorative flags or objects at the request of a third party. It may, however, change the color of lighting on the Main Street bridge and in other locations for entities and causes the city financially supports and partners with, such as Anoka Halloween or Alexandra House.
Council Member Erik Skogquist said he wants to make sure the city is “very clear about what the guidelines are and what is free speech and what is not.”
He brought up the issue of sidewalk chalk and a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis that was settled after a woman was detained and issued a trespass order for writing a message with chalk on a public sidewalk.
Baumgartner said if the city wants to allow something like the use of sidewalk chalk on city property, it’s safest to allow all or nothing. Otherwise the city could open itself up to litigation.
“It’s unfortunate that the city may at times miss out on beautiful, beautiful artwork or chalk work or something, but the risk on the other side of picking and choosing who can put it and can’t sets the city up for inevitable failure,” Baumgartner said.
Mayor Phil Rice said he felt the ordinance struck an acceptable balance.
“If we don’t have this kind of ordinance, we let it all fly, and I think that’s a big mistake,” he said. “But if we do have it, I think we are allowed to do Anoka Halloween and Riverfest and some of those that people might say you’re displaying artwork on public property, but it is a city-authorized event, and I think those are important. They are the character of our community.”
The City Council will consider a final draft of the ordinance at a future meeting.
