State legislators hosted a north metro town hall meeting Jan. 27 at the New Brighton Community Center to discuss legalizing cannabis.
House Majority Leader Rep. Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, has been conducting a statewide Be Heard on Cannabis Tour where he has been hosting community conversations with local representatives and residents.
“Our goal for the evening is really to hear about your goals for cannabis laws in Minnesota and to hear what your concerns are with legalization, what goals we should pursue as we look at legalization, and in general we want to hear your views on the topics related to cannabis,” Winkler told the more than 30 people gathered in New Brighton Jan. 27.
Local legislators who attended the meeting included Reps. Kelly Moller, DFL-Shoreview; Mary Kunesh-Podein, DFL-New Brighton; Connie Bernardy, DFL-New Brighton; and Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park. Policy analyst Charlotte Resing with the American Civil Liberties Union also attended the event.
Winkler and Resing started the night with a presentation on multiple topics related to cannabis, such as what it is, its legal status across the United States, criminal justice inequality related to marijuana offenses, Minnesota’s medical marijuana program and more.
Winkler reported that about 12% of adults in Minnesota have used marijuana in the past year.
In Minnesota small amounts of cannabis have been decriminalized since 1976, making possession a petty misdemeanor.
“We’ve had years and decades with this policy, and we’ve had some loosening, but there are definitely some serious events that have been continuing to happen in the criminal justice space, and a series of results that have shown up time and time again as a result of our cannabis policy, so we want to look at that in greater detail,” Winkler said.
Resing said black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than whites, despite equal usage.
Minnesota’s medical marijuana program was approved by the state Legislature in 2014 and is considered one of the most restrictive and expensive programs in the country, Winkler said.
The majority of the people who attended the New Brighton meeting expressed support for the legalization of cannabis, while a few were opposed or undecided on the topic.
Resident Chris Wright said it was absurd that marijuana is illegal and considered a threat to public safety.
“You can grow as much tobacco as you want in this state ... and you can sell and peddle your shotgun or rifle in this state with no license ... so we know the reason to exercise police power is not protect public safety, it’s so they can exercise police power,” Wright said.
Local resident Tom Dimond, a veteran, said the legalization of cannabis would be especially beneficial to veterans to treat chronic pain, instead of using opioids, and to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Medical marijuana is expensive and difficult to access, and the VA (Veterans Affairs) and private doctors have trouble accessing it,” he said. “If a veteran is found to be in possession of marijuana, they run the risk of losing their disability benefits, so they are stuck between a rock and a hard place.”
Resident Warren Pakulski said he’d support legalizing cannabis if it meant a reduction in illegal sales and gangs. “I have friends in Colorado and in other states where it has been legalized, and it’s been found that the illegal activity continues,” he said.
Some residents, who opposed legalization, expressed concerns about the impact legalization would have on youth. Winkler responded by saying measures such as age limitations would be put in place if it were legalized to restrict access to children.
The local representatives didn’t speak or answer comments during the meeting but spoke with constituents afterwards.
“It has been a great evening to hear what people’s thoughts, concerns and wishes are and I’m really happy we did get to do that in this community conversation that I hope will continue,” Bernardy said. “I want to hear from my constituents and hear what they care about. It’s really important that we address the public health issues such as using marijuana while driving, and a thoughtful conversation needs to occur to make sure we’re protecting people, especially young people with developing brains.”
“I have been participating in the public safety aspect of this behind the scenes and have been looking at criminal justice reform issues for marijuana,” Moller said. “The racial inequities are very concerning to me, while on the other hand I have worked with constituents who have lost loved ones due to impaired driving. We don’t have a test for impairment from THC like we do for alcohol ... and so that’s one of the most concerning things to me that needs to be addressed before I can vote yes.”
Koegel, who supports legalization, said she encourages her constituents to contact her and share their opinions.
“When people start to voice their concerns, then we can start to look at those concerns and address them,” she said. “I’m in favor of legalization ... and I think if we can do it in a thoughtful way to get it off the illicit market, I think that will be a good thing.”
“I’m listening strongly to my constituents,” Kunesh-Podein said. “This is not an easy decision, and we want to make sure we’re making the best and right decision. At this time I can’t say I’ve decided if we vote tomorrow.”
Kunesh-Podein said she’s especially concerned about the impact legalization would have on youth in terms of addiction and misuse. She did express support for expanding the existing state medical marijuana program by making it more affordable and easier to access.
To learn more about the Be Heard on Cannabis campaign, visit www.house.mn/cannabis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.