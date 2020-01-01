The city of Anoka is cleaning up a vacant lot at the southwest corner of Seventh Avenue and Main Street to make way for something new, but it doesn’t yet know what that will be.
The former King’s Wok and Aamco Transmission, as well as the house at 640 E. Main St., were demolished earlier this month. The Anoka Housing and Redevelopment Authority now owns the properties and is preparing the site for sale.
“It was a vacant, blighted corner that the HRA was interested in redeveloping,” Anoka Housing Manager Darin Berger said.
According to Berger asbestos abatement and regulated waste cleanup were needed before demolition.
Although rumors have circulated that a McDonald’s would go in at the site, Berger said nothing has been proposed, much less approved, and a McDonald’s is unlikely.
Zoned as Main Street Mixed Use, the property affords prospective developers many options, from a convenience store to a bank and from a restaurant to multifamily housing.
“It’s pretty wide open for what’s allowed there,” Berger said, adding that ultimately the market will determine what goes in. But because the HRA owns the land, the city has more control over project selection; it can choose whether to sell the land to a particular buyer.
The HRA, City Council and other city commissions will meet in a work session Jan. 27 to discuss what the city does and doesn’t want to see at the site, Berger said.
“It’s a major corner in Anoka,” Berger said. “We’d love to see something that really improves the look of Main Street and provides a good tax base.”
More than 20,000 cars a day pass by the corner, according to Berger, who has been eyeing the corner as a candidate for redevelopment for years. Only recently did the site have a willing seller.
The HRA bought the three properties in September after the City Council in August approved borrowing $1.69 million to enable the HRA to purchase the properties and do site cleanup.
Over the summer the council also expanded the South Central Business Tax Increment District to include the properties so the extra taxes generated by the redeveloped site can be used to pay off the HRA’s acquisition and cleanup debt. In the meantime the TIF district has other funds that can be used to make debt payments.
Berger said he hopes to see a buyer with a project come forward quickly.
“I’m really hoping we can make something happen here in 2020,” he said.
