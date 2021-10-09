The city of Anoka’s preliminary property tax levy for 2022 is up 5.44%, or about $400,000, over 2021.
Last month the city set the preliminary levy at $7.85 million, a number that can go down but not up before the council approves the final levy in December. That figure includes a $376,650 debt service levy but doesn’t include the Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy.
“Staff will continue to work on the budget and propose additional cuts,” Finance Director Brenda Springer said, noting that the city did not yet know what health insurance would cost.
The proposed levy represents an increase of approximately $72 in city property taxes for a typical homeowner next year, according to Springer, but many factors can affect an individual’s tax bill.
The city also plans to increase its electric charge by $1 a month and its water and sewer charges each by 25 cents a month.
The city’s preliminary general fund budget is $13.9 million, up about $1 million over this year.
Council Member Erik Skogquist said the city is making needed investments in the city next year, including hiring another police officer and investing in its street and park maintenance staff.
He said residents may have noticed garbage cans not being emptied frequently or repairs being delayed, and he said that’s largely because the city has had difficulty filling existing positions due to the labor market and other factors.
He added that the city is also investing in filling gaps in sidewalks and using some of the extra federal money it’s receiving to make infrastructure improvements.
“I’m confident what we’ve put forward here is what’s needed in the city of Anoka,” he said.
Council Members Brian Wesp and Jeff Weaver both noted that the preliminary levy can still be lowered if the council chooses.
The council unanimously approved the preliminary budget and levy.
The council also signed off on the proposed Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy of $329,400, which is approximately the maximum levy allowed under state statute based on the city’s taxable market value.
The city will have a public hearing on the budget and property tax levy Dec. 6, and the council will approve a final budget and levy Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.