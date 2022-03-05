The city of Anoka plans to reconstruct about half a mile of roadway in the Swede Town neighborhood this year and resurface an additional 2.3 miles of streets in the city.
Last year Anoka also replaced about half a mile of streets in Swede Town, and this year’s project is phase two.
The street reconstruction project includes:
• Fifth Avenue from Jackson to Harrison Street.
• School Street from Fifth Avenue to 470 feet east of Fifth Avenue.
• Van Buren Street from Fifth to Sixth Avenue.
• Gray Street from Branch Avenue to Ferry Street.
Work will involve total reconstruction of the streets, including replacing curb and gutters, pavement, sidewalks, street lights, sanitary sewer and watermain. The east end of Gray Street will become a cul-de-sac, eliminating access to Ferry Street.
The project cost is estimated at about $2 million, with about $375,000 to be assessed to benefiting properties. The typical residential property assessment is expected to be around $8,600 and can be paid over a 10-year period at 5% interest.
The City Council approved plans Feb. 22 and is scheduled to award a contract April 4, with construction beginning in April or May and ending in October.
The project webpage, which includes materials presented at a neighborhood meeting in December, is available at tinyurl.com/29uumxcm.
Resurfacing project
The 2.3 miles of streets slated for resurfacing this year include:
• McKinley Street from St. Francis Boulevard to Rum River Drive.
• Rum River Drive from McKinley Street to cul-de-sac (boat landing).
• Roseberry Place from Rum River Drive to Coolidge Street.
• Bailey Lane from McKinley Street to Rum River Drive.
• McKinley Circle from McKinley Street to cul-de-sac.
• McCann Avenue from St. Francis Boulevard to Bailey Lane.
• Dunham Drive from St. Francis Boulevard to Rum River Drive.
• Wilson Street from St. Francis Boulevard to Rum River Drive.
• Coolidge Street from St. Francis Boulevard to Rum River Drive.
• Randal Drive from Seventh Avenue to cul-de-sac.
• Front Avenue from Martin Street to Pleasant Street.
• Martin Street from St. Francis Boulevard to Front Avenue.
Unlike the reconstruction project, this project won’t replace the watermain and other infrastructure but will make minor repairs to curb and gutter, storm sewer and pedestrian ramps as needed.
In conjunction with this project the city will also resurface the west parking lot at George Enloe Park and build a new lot at Rudy Johnson Park.
The project is expected to cost about $2.4 million and will be paid for out of city funds.
The City Council approved plans Feb. 7 and is scheduled to award a contract April 4. Construction should begin this spring, with completion in October.
The project webpage is available at tinyurl.com/28w69em4.
