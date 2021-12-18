Is it worth spending $30,000 on a special election to fill a vacancy on the Anoka City Council?
Last week a majority of the council said no and rejected a proposed amendment to the city charter, which acts like a constitution for the city. The amendment would have required the city to have a special election if a council member left office with more than a year remaining in his or her term.
The failure of the amendment means if there’s a vacancy, the seat will go on the ballot during the next regular election, and the council will appoint someone to fill the seat in the meantime, as it has done in the past. Municipal elections occur every two years in Anoka.
Council Member Erik Skogquist, the lone supporter of the amendment, said he doesn’t believe the council should appoint a member to fill a seat for long periods of time and that the system has been misused in the past. He cited Council Member Brian Wesp’s 2016 appointment as the most “egregious” example.
In 2016 then-Council Member Steve Schmidt was reelected to the council but resigned within weeks for health reasons. He recommended Wesp for the seat, and the council made the two-year appointment.
“That, to me, is more egregious than spending $30,000, when council members basically pick who their colleagues are going to be, and they used the system in a way which I feel it shouldn’t be used,” Skogquist said.
Wesp pointed out that he faced voters in 2018 and retained his seat.
Wesp didn’t think the proposed change made sense and pointed to the example of a nearby community that has had numerous special elections in recent years, sometimes with only a few hundred voters showing up. He was apparently referring to Anoka’s northern neighbor, Ramsey, which has had five special elections and one special primary since the beginning of 2018. Only one of those special elections coincided with regular city elections.
Wesp said the current system has worked for Anoka.
“In some cases it’s been a little cantankerous in how the council chose the replacement, but that’s what we’re up here to do,” Wesp said.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett called it unreasonable to spend $30,000 for a special election rather than wait until the next regular city election.
“I don’t think that that’s how our taxpayers would want to see their funds and their taxpayer dollars being spent,” she said.
Like Wesp, Barnett was initially appointed to her current seat. She was appointed in 2018 to fill the vacancy left when Council Member Carl Anderson moved to Champlin. She retained her seat in a regular election later the same year.
Skogquist was passed over for appointment to the council in 2016 and 2018 when Wesp and Barnett were appointed, but he won a seat in the November 2018 election.
Mayor Phil Rice said he was comfortable with the current schedule because voters have a chance to elect council representatives every two years.
Council Member Jeff Weaver said the process has worked well in the past.
Although the council rejected the proposed charter amendment Dec. 6, it asked the Charter Commission to craft another proposal that would clarify ambiguous language in the charter regarding the appointment process. The commission had recommended clarifying the language back in 2019, but Skogquist said at the time that he didn’t like that the council could appoint a member to serve two years without a community vote, and he wanted to explore other options.
Changes to the city charter must be made by a unanimous vote of the City Council or by referendum.
Typically the Charter Commission meets once a year but may meet more frequently if needed.
Charter to require salary review
The City Council Dec. 6 unanimously approved a recommendation from the Charter Commission to amend the charter to require that the City Council review council salaries in June of every odd-numbered year. The council approved the first reading of the change and will finalize the change at a future meeting.
The change only requires a review and doesn’t obligate the council to make any adjustments to their salaries.
This year council members received their first raise since 2006, after a 2019 vote approving the measure. Wesp dissented in the 2019 vote. Raises approved by the council don’t go into effect until after the next election.
As of this year, the mayor receives a salary of $9,700, and council members earn $8,000 a year. Compared to the previous 15 years, that’s a raise of about 10% for the mayor and 12% for council members.
