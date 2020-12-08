The city of Anoka hopes to build a $2.15 million animal containment and law enforcement training facility next year near the current police station at 275 Harrison St.
The City Council had previously asked for plans to be drawn up, and at a recent work session the council consensus was to move forward and seek bids for the project as early as January.
The current facilities are on the city’s park maintenance site at 641 Jacob Lane, adjacent to Green Haven Golf Course. The site is slated for demolition early next year to make way for The American Club, an 87-unit senior living co-op planned by Gramercy Development.
The city’s replacement golf maintenance building at 400 Greenhaven Road should be substantially complete by the end of the year. That facility does have animal containment space for the Police Department to temporarily house lost pets found in the city, but the city included the space with the intent that it could convert to storage if the proposed law enforcement training center were built.
Police Chief Eric Peterson told the council that having the department’s animal containment facility at site of the police station would be more efficient and convenient for officers and the public.
Peterson also recommended construction of a new law enforcement training facility. With demolition of the Jacob Lane site, he said, the department will lose the shooting range it has used since the 1980s, and that will have a negative impact on training.
“While it’s true we could rent ranges, having a local range ... gives us unique abilities to train differently than we would, say, at a public range, with turning targets, targets that are designed to show that a person is not a threat to an officer and to test the officer’s ability to safely handle their firearm, make a good decision and not shoot,” Peterson said.
To pay for the training center and animal containment facility, the city would take advantage of low interest rates and issue bonds. It would pay off those bonds using the property tax levy. City staff estimates residents of a home with a market value of $250,000 would pay an additional $22.33 per year for a 20-year bond or additional $27.61 per year for a 15-year bond.
The city is expected to approve the project and authorize bids at an upcoming meeting.
