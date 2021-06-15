In a 4-1 vote June 7 the Anoka City Council gave final approval to an ordinance banning targeted residential picketing. Council Member Erik Skogquist dissented.
The move follows a trend of cities adopting similar ordinances across the metro area in the wake of protests outside the Hugo home of former Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll last year. The ordinances are based on language that has withstood challenges in state and federal court.
Targeted residential picketing includes marching, standing, patrolling or picketing in a way that focuses on a single dwelling without permission.
City staff proposed the ordinance in Anoka as a proactive way of dealing with potential problems and said it’s about protecting neighborhoods.
Anoka Council Member Jeff Weaver called the ordinance a “tool” for police but said it will hopefully never need to be used.
Skogquist said even if the police use discretion in enforcing the ordinance, he couldn’t support something that “makes it a criminal act for somebody … to stand in front of my house with a sign, quietly, saying ‘Erik Skogquist is a jerk.’”
Skogquist said he believes the city has tools already available to deal with problematic behavior if protests get out of hand.
