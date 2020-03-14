Anoka County has again won a national award for its annual financial report.
The Government Finance Officers Association, with more than 20,000 members from the United States and Canada, has awarded the county its certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.
This is the 32nd straight year the county has earned the award, according to Cory Kampf, division manager for finance and central services who, together with his team, was recognized by the Anoka County Board March 10.
“This is a great honor for us,” Kampf said. “A lot of effort goes into our commitment to make the county’s financial information available.”
The Government Finance Officers Association certificate is the highest honor the county can receive in the area of financial reporting, said Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the board’s finance and capital improvements committee.
“It is a significant accomplishment that is something to celebrate,” he said. “The county’s finance team is the best in the business which makes it so much easier for the County Board.”
Board Chair Scott Schulte commended the finance and central services division for the work it does on a daily basis.
According to the Government Finance Officers Association website, the certificate program was started in 1945 to encourage and recognize state and local governments that go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles by preparing comprehensive annual financial reports that are transparent and provide full disclosure.
The goal is not to pass judgment on the financial health of participating local units of government, but “to ensure that users of their financial statements have the information they need to do so themselves,” according to the association.
Founded in 1906, the association represents public finance officials in the U.S. and Canada with a mission to “advance excellence in public finance.”
