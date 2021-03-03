Anoka County does not yet know how much money it will get from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development this year for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME programs.
But for the purpose of the Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority public hearing Feb. 23 on funding requests, staff used the 2020 appropriations.
“HUD has not released actual funding allocations,” said Renee Sande, community development manager.
For the HOME program, whose objective is creating and maintaining decent affordable housing through construction, rehabilitation and rent assistance, the county is anticipating $587,642 in funding, of which $58,764 is designated for administration.
According to Sande, only two project applications were received, totaling $202,000 leaving $326,878 unallocated. “Any interested organizations are welcome to apply,” Sande said.
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will get $160,000 to acquire and rehabilitate two housing sites for sale in the county to income-qualified buyers, while the YMCA of Greater Twin Cities will receive $42,000 to provide rental subsidies to low-income youth (18-24 years old) and families in the county who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
The estimated CDBG allocation for 2021 is $1,585,647, of which $317,177 is earmarked for planning and administration, $1,030,587 goes into the competitive project pool and $257,883 is allotted to the competitive public service pool.
Under HUD regulations, 70% of the grant must benefit low/moderate income households, excluding planning and administration, according to Sande.
Only one project application was received. That was a request from The Dwelling Place for $55,000 to make ongoing repairs/replacements at the four homes in the county that comprise its domestic abuse shelter.
That leaves $975,587 in the projects pot, and applications are open on the community development department web page, according to Sande.
The reason for lack of applications is that the COVID pandemic has opened up other sources of federal funding without the restrictions imposed by HUD, Sande said.
All but two public service program applications were funded, while another two (Mediation and Restorative Services and Nucleus Clinic) were shifted to the CDBG pot of funds the county has received from HUD for COVID-specific projects and programs.
Of the requests recommended for funding, Anoka County Community Action Program (ACCAP) will get $15,390 to expand its senior kinship program; Apple Tree Dental will get $43,400 to expand pediatric dental access at its Coon Rapids location; Cars for Neighbors will get $40,000 for its vehicle repair program (labor and parts); Elevate Hope House will get $16,800 to purchase an eight-passenger van for its young single-mother shelter; Hearts and Hammers will get $10,000 to rehabilitate exteriors of houses owned by seniors; Impact Services will get $40,000 to pay for food, mileage and equipment for the two meals on wheels services it operates; Southern Anoka County Assistance will get $20,000 for its food shelf; and Salvation Army will get $15,000 for food and supplies at its food shelf in Blaine.
Not funded were requests for $50,000 from Lee Carlson Center for staff/fringe costs to coach providers of care and $25,000 by Regan Moves LLC for its gentle exercise for seniors program.
Neither was able to provide an income-qualification verification plan for the people who will benefit from their programs, but staff is continuing to work with the agencies, Sande said.
Two ongoing countywide programs will continue in 2021 — the single-family home rehabilitation loan program, $327,000, and countywide business revolving loan fund, $600,000.
Both are self-sustaining using program income from the repayment of loans, according to Sande.
The HRA approved the staff recommendations and forwarded them to the Anoka County Board for final action pending completion of a HUD-required 30-day public comment period, which ends March 26.
