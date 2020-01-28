This year Minnesotans will vote in the first presidential nomination primary since 1992, a process passed into law after caucuses were swamped by voter turnout in 2016.
The primary will take place March 3, but early absentee voting started Jan. 17. Voters have until Feb. 11 to register early, or they may register the day of the primary.
Voters can cast absentee ballots either at the County Elections Office in the government center in Anoka or at their local city hall, Anoka County Elections Manager Paul Linnel said.
“The biggest change that I think voters are going to see is that voters must indicate their major party preference to be able to participate in the presidential primary,” Linnel said.
Each party will have a separate ballot that voters will have to request at the poll. A voter’s choice of ballot is recorded and is “private data,” but a list will be furnished to the chair of each major party. The specific candidate a voter chooses will remain secret. Voters also will have to sign an oath that they are in alignment with the principals of the party they choose, according to Linnel.
When the bill to implement a primary was passed in 2016, there was debate on the House floor May 20 about whether to keep a record of party preference, after Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, submitted an amendment that would have prevented the state from recording party preference.
Supporters of the amendment argued that maintaining a public record of party preference could discourage Minnesotans from voting. Opponents of the amendment argued for the need to pass the bill and said the record could discourage voters from one party casting ballots in the other party’s primary.
Garofalo’s amendment failed, but in 2019 the state Legislature passed an amendment during the special session that classified the data as private, with the exception for party chairs. Despite the change, Secretary of State Steve Simon and others have expressed ongoing concerns about voter privacy and voter turnout under the law.
There are currently four major parties in the state, but only the Republican and DFL parties have submitted primary ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Ballot lists were submitted by the two participating parties last year and will not be changed, so they may not reflect the current field of candidates running for office.
The DFL ballot includes 15 candidates plus a spot to vote for delegates to remain uncommitted, according to a sample ballot. The Republican party’s list includes one candidate — President Donald Trump — and a write-in space, according to a sample ballot. Party chairs must submit names of write-in candidates to be counted seven days before the primary, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Although the primary is replacing the presidential preference polls that took place at caucuses in the past, the caucuses are still happening on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The state primary will be Aug. 11, with absentee voting available June 26 through Aug. 10.
The presidential primary is estimated to cost the state approximately $11.9 million, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The state will reimburse counties and municipalities for the cost of the primary.
For more information visit mnvotes.org for the Secretary of State’s website or call the Anoka County Office of Elections and Voting at 763-324-1300.
Questions about candidates or other party business can be directed to either party by calling 651-293-1200 for the DFL or 651-222-0022 to reach the Republican Party.
