Anoka County wants to sell vacant land it acquired for a new library that has not been built.
Back in 2007, the county purchased two parcels in Lino Lakes in the area of the I-35W/Lake Drive interchange for a future East Central Library by selling $3.245 million in tax exempt bonds.
But the library was never constructed, and the Anoka County Board has authorized the sale of the property.
According to Cory Kampf, finance and central services division manager, there are two parcels, both zoned general commercial.
One of them totals 5.81 acres and has an appraised value of $1.33 million plus a billboard which provides the county about $12 million annually in rent, while the other, which is 2.89 acres, has an appraised value of $940,000 as of Dec. 19, 2019, Kampf said.
There is $685,000 left to pay off the bonds, he said.
The County Board Jan. 28 authorized the advertisement of bids for the two parcels, but no bids were received, prompting the board March 24 to adopt a resolution to hire a real estate broker to sell the land.
Under to the resolution, County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah has been given the power to engage the services of a real estate broker and once a suitable buyer is found, Commissioner Scott Schulte, board chair, and Sivarajah will execute and finalize all documents needed for the sale.
But it’s not as simple as that, according to Kampf.
While the county has some master contracts with real estate brokers, the commercial real estate market has “imploded” because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kampf said.
The effort to sell the land is likely to be put on hold, he said. “Now is not a good time to sell,” Kampf said.
Property values are very depressed right now, said Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the board’s finance and capital improvements committee.
While the county did not move forward with a new East Central Library, a project was completed in 2019 that expanded and remodeled the Centennial Library in Circle Pines, doubling its size from 6,300 square feet to 13,000 square feet. Library bonds totaling $3.16 million were sold to pay a portion of the $5.4 million cost.
