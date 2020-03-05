Anoka County is paying off a bond issue four years early.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 25 unanimously adopted a resolution to prepay and redeem general obligation airport improvement bonds originally sold in 2008.
According to Cory Kampf, finance and central services division manager, the county sold $1.4 million in airport bonds in July 2008 to finance the construction and installation of additional airplane apron space and other related improvements at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport at an interest rate of 5%.
The bonds, which now have an outstanding principal of $280,000 plus about $2,400 in interest with a final maturity date of Feb. 1, 2024, can now be paid off, Kampf said.
The redemption of the bonds will take place April 1 from funds available in the airport debt service account, he said.
“By paying the bonds off early, the county can save $129,675 in debt costs in 2021,” said Commissioner Matt Look, who chairs the board’s finance and capital improvements committee.
The policy of the board is to continue to reduce the county’s overall outstanding debt without adding to it, according to Look.
