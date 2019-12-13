The Anoka County Board has approved a 2020 property tax levy of $141.93 million, a 3.97% increase over 2019.
The final levy, approved in a 5-1 vote Dec. 6 (Commissioner Mandy Meisner dissented), is $1.37 million less than the preliminary levy approved in late September. The preliminary levy called for a 4.97% increase.
The approved levy means an average home in the county valued at $232,535 will pay $767 for the county’s tax share, a slight decrease from the anticipated tax under the preliminary levy, according to Budget Director Patti Hetrick.
Nearly all the residents who spoke at a Dec. 5 public hearing on the proposed tax levy and budget opposed any levy increase.
To bring down the preliminary levy increase, the board tapped its asset preservation fund to pay for some capital projects.
The asset preservation account is used to fund one-time capital projects and derives its revenues from budget savings accrued over the year plus the payback of loans that have been made to other funds for projects such as the public safety data system and park improvements, according to board chair Scott Schulte. The fund currently totals $8 million, but that will drop to $4 million by the end 2020 before the balance increases again, said Budget Director Patti Hetrick. The asset preservation account is separate from the county’s reserve fund, which provides cash flow for county operations and is “untouchable,” she said.
Meisner, who voted no, said the preliminary 4.97% increase should remain in place because it was “well vetted” and she feared a smaller levy in 2020 would drive up the levy in 2021.
Commissioner Mike Gamache said that when the tax levy reduction using the asset preservation fund was broached at a Dec. 2 work session, he was initially opposed because of a concern that it would produce a higher levy in 2021.
But in considering it further, Gamache said he would vote yes. “I understand there are some risks, but it is not out of line,” he said.
Commissioner Matt Look pointed out the levy reduction will not cut services or staff and that the county is just one part of residents’ tax bills — the cities, school districts and other agencies set their own levies over which the county has no control, he said.
“People are absolutely hurting, and I am happy to be able to reduce the levy increase,” Look said.
According to Commissioner Julie Braastad, the increase “out of the gate” for 2020 was 8% and staff did a great job getting it down to 3.97%.
“It’s still an increase, but it’s a very reasonable response and will maintain our current level of services,” Braastad said.
Commissioner Robyn West said the majority of the levy increase ensures staff get a well-earned pay raise and covers a 10% health care insurance premium increase.
Schulte said that in his years as a city council member and county commissioner he has never voted to reduce services and that he never will.
Budget
The levy pays for about a third of the county’s operational costs. The rest of the county’s budget comes from other sources, such as fees and state and federal grants.
The 2020 county budget totals $330.09 million, compared with the 2019 budget of $306.17 million.
The approximately 3% increase is due to higher employee costs and more spending on road and bridge projects, according to Hetrick.
In a presentation at the public hearing Dec. 5, County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah said four new 911 dispatcher positions were approved for this year and four more are planned in 2020 to deal with the large increase in call levels — 264,000 by the end of November, which is 28,000 more than at that time a year ago.
Projects planned for 2020 include upgrading Hanson Boulevard in Coon Rapids from Northdale Boulevard to Main Street and improvements at Wargo Nature Center in Lino Lakes, Sivarajah said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.