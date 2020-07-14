Anoka County is suing a Texas-based IT firm on breach of contract allegations after blaming late property tax statements on the county’s new records system.
Tyler Technologies, Inc. was hired by the county to create an integrated property assessment, tax, land and vital records system that replaced a system installed in 2004.
The county alleges it suffered extensive damages due to Tyler Technologies’ breach of contract including staff time, increased costs and other damages — which it estimates exceed $50,000.
In a letter to Tyler Technologies dated Feb. 21 the Anoka County assistant attorney informed the company the county intended to file suit if work in the contract was not finished. The assistant attorney noted that the new records system went live on Nov. 21 but was not fully functional.
The county said the company had pulled key staff necessary to finish the project and did not replace other staff who had quit, gone on medical leave or vacation, according to the letter.
Problems with Tyler Technologies’ system prevented the county from accessing the data necessary to mail forms to taxpayers in March, according to the letter.
In April the county announced that property tax statements would be sent out late. County officials pointed to the new system as the reason for the delay.
The total cost of the records system project was almost $7 million. Of that Anoka County paid the company approximately $4.8 million, according to court documents.
After the company informed the county it would not be able to meet the original 2018 deadlines, it agreed to a deadline of Aug. 5, 2019. That deadline was again extended to Nov. 12, 2019, but the company also failed to meet that deadline, according to court documents. In exchange for the extended deadline, the company reduced some of the charges Anoka County would pay for the service.
On July 6, 2020, Tyler Technologies filed a notice of removal to move the case from the 10th Judicial District Court of the State of Minnesota to the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.
In a July 14 email to ABC Newspapers, Tyler Technologies argued it had met its contractual obligations.
“Anoka County is in live production on the contracted-for system, which they are using for daily operations, and includes a publicly available portal for citizen inquiry and payment of current tax bills,” the company wrote. “As with any move to a more modern system, there is an adjustment period and items that must be addressed once the system goes live. Our track record proves that we can work through this transition successfully if everyone works together, with a consistent set of expectations and timely engagement. We have repeatedly tried to encourage partnership and cooperation from Anoka County to finalize post go-live deliverables, and we are disappointed that Anoka County has chosen to pursue litigation instead. That is especially true where the litigation asks for us to do what we are already doing: performing under the contract. Tyler has been, and remains, ready, willing, and able to continue to deliver on our contract.”
The Anoka County Attorney’s Office said it does not comment on pending litigation.
