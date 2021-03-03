A contract to operate Anoka County’s two yard waste/organics composting and tree waste processing sites has been renewed for two years by the Anoka County Board.
The board Feb. 23 unanimously approved an extension of its contract with OTI, Inc. for the management of the sites at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids and Rice Creek in Lino Lakes from March 1 through Feb. 28, 2023.
There is no change in the rates. Under the contract, the county will pay OTI an estimated $375,000 to $450,000 in 2021 and 2022, according to Alison Peterson, county environmental services manager.
This includes a $44,000 annual contract fee with a $5 per vehicle subsidy for county residents plus charges such as single-source organic pick up and disposal of Christmas trees, Peterson wrote in a report.
OTI was paid a little over $400,000 by the county in 2020.
The county has contracted with OTI for compost site management since 2016 and it has done a “nice job for us overall,” according to Cindy Cesare, human services division manager.
Commissioner Matt Look said that OTI had done a solid job managing the compost sites for the county and he appreciated the extremely courteous staff at the sites.
When the county first contracted out the compost site operations, the $5 per vehicle charge was the responsibility of the resident, but the board agreed with a proposal by former County Commissioner Jim Kordiak that the county absorb the cost as a way to encourage more people to compost, according to Look.
The compost sites are an important part of the county’s efforts to meet the state’s requirement of recycling 75% of its waste by 2030, and organics has been added in recent years to help achieve that, said Commissioner Scott Schulte, County Board chairperson.
