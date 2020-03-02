Property owned by the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority has been transferred to the county for the highway department’s Foley Boulevard grade separation project, on which construction is scheduled to begin in 2021.
The rail authority Feb. 25 adopted a resolution approving the transfer of the 2.17-acre parcel located at 9418 Foley Blvd., Coon Rapids, on the west side of the road. “There is no cost to the county,” said Dee Guthman, rail authority executive director and deputy county administrator.
The property was acquired by the rail authority in 2006 at a cost of $673,000 when the Foley rail crossing area was being considered as a station location for the Northstar Commuter Rail line, according to Guthman.
That crossing didn’t materialize, and from 2007 until November 2019 the building on the property was home to Lyke’s Boxing Gym and Fitness Center, Guthman said.
Lyke’s is now located in Spring Lake Park.
Now the building will be demolished and the land used as right of way for the safety improvements on Foley, which include a grade separation at the railroad tracks and a realignment of the road west of the tracks, Guthman said.
In addition to the overpass, the project will eliminate the curve on Foley, straightening the alignment by shifting the location of the bridge away from the existing at-grade crossing to west of the former Gopher Electric site that the county owns, and moving the current Foley/East River Road intersection a few hundred feet farther west, according to Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer.
Other planned improvements include a raised center median on Foley, lengthened or additional turn lanes, extension of 96th Avenue to an intersection with Foley at the Metro Transit Park and Ride entrance/exit, an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trail on the north side of Foley and sidewalk on the south side and improvements at the Foley intersection with Coon Rapids Boulevard through lengthened turn lanes, MacPherson told ABC Newspapers in an earlier interview.
Traffic signals will be installed at the new Foley intersection with East River Road as well as at the intersection with 96th and the park and ride, he said.
To ensure left-turn movements for businesses between the overpass and Coon Rapids Boulevard, the median will be lowered so traffic can drive over it like a mountable curve design, MacPherson said.
The fully funded project, which includes federal dollars, has an estimated construction cost of $20.5 million plus an anticipated $3.5 million in right of way acquisition costs and is scheduled to be completed in 2022, he said.
The rail authority comprises the seven members of the Anoka County Board.
