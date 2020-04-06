If you haven’t received your property tax statement in the mail yet, don’t panic. Anoka County’s statements are late this year, but they’re expected to go out by mid-April.
Typically mailed in March, this year’s statements are still being calculated. The 2020 home valuation statements, which go out at the same time, are also delayed.
The county attributes the delay to a new records management system.
“We changed our complete property tax system,” said Jonell Sawyer, manager of the property records and taxation division. “We have a new vendor.”
In more than 36 years working with the county, Sawyer has seen this process a couple of times, and transitions come with complications the first time through a process, she said.
This is the county’s first time using the new system to calculate taxes, and Minnesota property taxes are complicated.
“We don’t just push a button,” Sawyer said
Sawyer said her team has been working long hours and weekends since the new system went live and has run many iterations trying to fix issues that pop up.
Although she wants to get the statements out as soon as possible, Sawyer considers accuracy key.
“We want the statements to be correct when they go out,” she said.
Sawyer realizes the late statements could pose an inconvenience for people who normally file for their property tax refund at the same time they do their state and federal income taxes. But she said there’s still time to file for the property tax refund.
The plan to transition to a new records management system has been in the works for years. Despite the hassle of switching, systems have a shelf life, Sawyer said, and periodic updates are needed to stay current.
But property owners shouldn’t have to wait much longer for their statements.
“We’re getting close,” Sawyer said. “We hope to have statements out sometime next week. It might be closer to the end of the week than the beginning, but that’s our goal. That should give people enough time to get their payments in.”
Property tax payments are due May 15. Although that could change due to the COVID-19 crisis, Sawyer said the state will have to make that decision. She did point out that any delay in the payment deadline could have a ripple effect — cash flow could be a problem when it’s time for the county to distribute property tax revenue to cities and school districts that rely on it.
Learn more about property taxes in Anoka County or contact the property records and taxation division at tinyurl.com/tfk3uo5 or 763-323-5400.
