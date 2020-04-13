A new model is being proposed for nursing services at three Anoka County’s correctional facilities, including the county jail.
The Anoka County Board March 24 authorized the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, and county corrections department to jointly issue a request for proposal to contract out for nursing services, rather than keep the current in-house program.
For more than 20 years the county’s public health department has provided nursing services not only at the jail, but also the workhouse at Rum River Human Service Center and the juvenile center in Lino Lakes.
But turnover among public health nurses working at the jail has led to staff shortages and placed “extra stress and expenses on service delivery,” according to Kevin Halweg, chief deputy sheriff.
Jail shifts are not being filled and, on occasion, detention deputies have had to pass out medications, which is counter to national best practices and creates liability for the county, while the correctional health nurse manager retired March 27 and other retirements are anticipated in the next year, Halweg wrote in a report to the County Board.
There are similar issues at the workhouse and juvenile center, according to Halweg.
Moreover, the county’s human services division does not believe it is able to continue to provide the nursing services and is in the process of preparing a required six-month notice to end its existing contract, Halweg wrote.
According to Cdr. Dave Pacholl, jail administrator, most counties in the metro area and statewide contract with outside providers for nursing services in their correctional facilities and that has worked out well.
The Sheriff’s Office, community corrections department and the human services division are working together preparing the request for proposals, Pacholl said in an interview.
But when the request will be issued is “up in the air” right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacholl said. “It has thrown a monkey wrench into the process,” he said.
A key reason is that prospective vendors will want to tour the correctional facilities as part of their response to the county proposal and that isn’t possible right now, he said.
“It is of the utmost importance to get a handle on this, and this is the best step to make that happen,” said Scott Schulte, County Board chair.
The county jail’s capacity is 238 people, including 26 women, according to Pacholl.
The workhouse has 240 beds, and the juvenile center has 50 beds.
