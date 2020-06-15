The Anoka County Board adopted a resolution opposing discrimination and encouraging unity following the death of George Floyd.
The June 9 resolution reaffirmed the “values of caring, mutual respect and unity” and said the community is committed to creating “an environment where everyone is valued and has a sense of belonging and hope for a bright future.”
“As the first person of color on this board, representing the most diverse district, I do want Anoka County to say something to recognize the systemic racism that has consistently failed our black and brown communities,” Commissioner Mandy Meisner said. “Acknowledgment is the first step to make change.”
Meisner encouraged everyone to be willing to get uncomfortable.
“Having honest conversations about race and racism is uncomfortable, but it’s the only way to make progress,” she said.
Sheriff James Stuart told the board every member of his department was sickened by what they saw in the videos of George Floyd’s death. He affirmed that the Sheriff’s Office supports everything the resolution stated.
Stuart said he did not believe the actions of the police officers involved in Floyd’s death were reflective of the majority of law enforcement officer, but he said there are places where that kind of behavior occurs and needs to be addressed.
Stuart shared a recent positive experience, saying he met with protest leaders and had a dialogue about what issues are present in Anoka County. He described standing in front of Anoka High School with organizers and said he had a line of teary-eyed young black men who wanted to give him a hug.
“We need to push ourselves to think differently and to see things differently and to understand and embrace our collective humanity,” Stuart said.
Commissioner Matt Look raised concerns over the process by which the resolution was brought forward. He asked if the minimum number of four commissioners had been met to bring the resolution forward. He said he did not want a single commissioner to be able to direct staff on behalf of the entire board.
Without the opportunity for all commissioners to contribute to a resolution it functions as a “gotcha moment,” because commissioners have to vote it up or down, Look said.
The commissioners discussed how current processes don’t allow the board to move quickly on timely matters, such as the resolution.
County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah pointed out that the county doesn’t have a set process and the board has brought up similar items for discussion in multiple ways.
Look said he would support the resolution but said it won’t change how the county does business because it already supports diversity.
However, Look did object to one aspect of the resolution, saying it implied the county is systemically racist.
“The assumption here is that there is systemic racism everywhere and therefore we’re systemically racist, and I would argue that,” Look said. “I would argue that we’re not systemically racist. Now there may be elsewhere, I’m not going to judge other communities — that’s up to their process and what they do — but to assume that we’re all racist and therefore that’s the vehicle through which we need to implement change in our community is flat out wrong. Flat out wrong. I am not systemically racist. When I grew up some of my best friends were people of color. I don’t see color. I see attitude, I see evil, I see problems, but that’s not racism.”
The board unanimously approved the resolution. Read the entire resolution below.
