A contract totaling $965,174.37 was awarded by the Anoka County Board May 24 to replace key pieces of the county’s technology infrastructure.
Two core network switches, one for the primary data center and the other for the secondary data center, will be purchased because the existing switches have reached the end of their lifecycle, according to Susan Vreeland, county information technology director.
The switches are key pieces of the county’s entire IT infrastructure because they provide the central backbone that other devices, including routers, closet switches (the county has hundreds of those), wireless access points, computers, printers, conference room video systems, use to communicate internally and over the Internet, she told the County Board.
“It talks to all the other devices in the data center,” Vreeland said.
They are very high-performance devices providing fast and resilient communications 24 hours a day, year after year, she said. “They are very reliable,” Vreeland said.
Typically, the core switches last seven to nine years, according to Vreeland. The county purchased the primary data center core switch in September 2012 and the secondary data center switch in March 2014, Vreeland said.
Replacement is needed because security updates and hardware support are ending, she said.
A secure IT system is vital to combat possible hackers and breaches, according to Vreeland.
Over the past year, the IT department has studied vendors and other counties to design an infrastructure that “will provide a secure, high-capacity, flexible and fault-tolerant environment” with “better automation and enhanced security” for years to come, Vreeland said.
The contract approved by the board is with Insight Public Sector, Inc., Herndon, Va., and includes a 5% change order ($45,960.68). It also provides support and maintenance services, Vreeland said.
Negotiations with Insight knocked 57% off the list price, according to Vreeland. “Typically, negotiations reduce the list price by 42%,” Vreeland said.
Money for the purchase is in the capital equipment fund of the 2022 County Board budget, she said.
Information technology is like the county’s highway system in that it costs a lot of money to ensure the infrastructure is in good shape, according to Commissioner Scott Schulte, County Board chairperson. “You can’t take it for granted,” Schulte said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.