The regular session of the Minnesota Legislature closed out with a flurry of activity but no bonding bill. While legislators are on hiatus until a special session, a few local lawmakers shared their expectations for what’s coming down the pipeline.
Special session
A special session is expected mid-June during which legislators may address the bonding bill, the governor’s emergency powers and more. However, it’s uncertain if the session will be a predetermined, one-day affair or if it could stretch out through the summer.
“I expect the session will last one day, because all bills have to be agreed to by both Houses in advance,” Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, wrote in an email. “I am hoping we will see an education bill and a health and human services bill that deals with funding for the disability community, child care and rental assistance.”
Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, said she wanted to see a tax bill pass to bring Minnesota further into compliance with federal tax code. Specifically she wants to exempt Paycheck Protection Program money from state taxes, among other things.
Scott also wants to see an exemption on charitable gambling taxes for youth athletic associations for the remainder of the calendar year. She argued that with attendance down due to the pandemic that money could help some associations stay in business.
The number one priority for Rep. Nolan West’s, R-Blaine, is getting Highway 65 funded through bonding. His number two priority is removing Gov. Walz’s emergency authority.
“We’ve gotten our hands around the problem,” West said. “We have a good idea of what we’re working with, and we don’t need instant action anymore.”
Ending Walz’s emergency authority would allow the Legislature to be part of the decision-making process, West said.
He also argued for a constitutional amendment that would change how emergency authority is granted. Instead of the Legislature having to vote to end the governor’s authority, West wants to reverse that function — so the Legislature would have to vote in favor of extending the authority.
“The Legislature is completely irrelevant as long as this exists right now, and that means the people are not being heard at all,” West said.
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, wants to keep the special session going as long as the governor has his emergency authority.
“If we’re not there, it’s going to be harder for us to get his attention and work together,” Abeler said.
Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, is focused getting the bonding bill done. She also wants the Legislature to work with the governor to decide where money from the federal coronavirus relief bill will be appropriated.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, hopes to see his economic security bill and a bonding bill pass.
“I want to be clear that this is kind of a rapidly evolving situation, so it’s hard to predict what will happen and what won’t happen,” Stephenson said.
Bonding bill
While it’s unclear what the special session may look like, it’s probable the bonding bill will be a focus. With House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, announcing in early May that House Republicans will vote against a bonding bill while Gov. Tim Walz maintains his emergency powers, the bill’s future is uncertain.
Traditionally passed in years when the Legislature doesn’t have to approve a budget, bonding bills authorize the state to borrow money for projects statewide.
Local legislators are aiming at a bonding bill focused on infrastructure, asset preservation and getting Minnesotans working.
Scott called the bonding bill that failed to pass at the end of the regular session “way to large.”
“We have a lot of state assets that are needing some attention right now,” Scott said. “Those have to be our priority.”
After Highway 65, West’s biggest concern is funding wastewater improvements around the state for communities that need it. He also would like to see the Anoka County Regional Training Center and the Emergency Operations Center that would potentially be moved to Blaine both included in the bill.
Newton expects the bonding bill will be $1.1 to $1.3 billion with a focus on infrastructure around the state. He specifically has bills to cover a $29 million State Emergency Response Center in Blaine and another $17 million to expand Highway 10 to three lanes between Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.
Abeler also expects the bonding bill will be around $1.3 billion. He said he was excited about the addition of Highway 10 and the related rail grade projects to the bonding bill.
Koegel wants the bill to focus on asset preservation and wastewater management.
Stephenson wants the bill to be as large as responsibly possible. Specifically, he wants it to focus on “shovel ready” projects that can get people working as soon as possible. He also wants to look at projects that may save money down the road, including asset preservation.
“When you put together the combination of people needing work, projects that need to be done and low interest rates, that has the recipe for as large a bonding as we can possibly get passed,” Stephenson said.
Elections
COVID-19 has raised questions about the safety of in-person voting. Local legislators are split on whether a mail-in ballot for everyone would be the best option or if the existing absentee ballot provisions are enough.
Scott is one representative who argued that adequate safety precautions can be taken at polling places and anyone still concerned can opt to use the no-excuse absentee ballot system.
West and Abeler agreed. West said stepping up absentee ballots, particularly among vulnerable populations, would be all that’s needed to maintain the election’s security and integrity.
“The most secure, trusted way for people to vote is in person, and we have a very good in-person method,” Abeler said.
Abeler argued that mail-in ballots open the door for abuse because you can’t confirm who is actually filling out the ballot. Either the ballots could be stolen from unsecured mailboxes, or some voters may feel pressured to vote for someone they don’t want to, due to the interests of their family members, Abeler said.
Stephenson dismissed concerns about fraud when it comes to vote-by-mail, pointing out there are jurisdictions in Minnesota that are 100% vote by mail. He argued there is no evidence that fraud occurs in existing vote-by-mail jurisdictions.
Koegel and Stephenson both voiced support for a vote-by-mail provision.
“Here in Minnesota we’re lucky that anybody can request an absentee ballot,” Koegel said.
Stephenson argued the state could keep elections safe by either mailing absentee ballot applications to every resident or by mailing ballots to all registered voters. However, he was doubtful any legislation to send out ballots would happen.
Newton supports a mail-in ballot in part because of concerns of bringing COVID-19 into polling locations. He also argued that voters would be better informed because they could look up candidates on their ballot before they make a decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.