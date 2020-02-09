Minnesota’s 2020 legislative session is just around the corner.
Scheduled to start Tuesday, Feb. 11, and end by May 18, this session is the second year of the biennium. With no need to pass a budget, the second year typically focuses on a bonding bill to issue debt for projects statewide.
With the session approaching, ABC Newspapers reached out to local senators, as well as Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, who both represent parts of Anoka County. Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, was out of town and unavailable for comment. Sen. Carolyn Laine, DFL-Columbia Heights, was also unavailable.
The legislators were asked about their expectations and priorities for the upcoming session as well as their take on a potential bonding bill.
Sen. Jim Abeler
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, is focusing on health care and infrastructure in the bonding bill.
Education, health care, clean water, workforce issues, transportation and taxes are all topics Abeler expects will come up during the session. Abeler said he doubts much will get done on health care, but he hopes bonding money for transportation will be included.
Abeler estimates the bonding bill will land between $900 million and $1.5 billion.
“I think the bonding bill is going to focus on roads and infrastructure like wastewater and repairs to the U of M and Minnesota State buildings,” Abeler said.
In health care, Abeler expects access to insulin will be a major topic of discussion.
“There’s been some young people who have died from lack of insulin, and no one should die in Minnesota from lack of insulin,” Abeler said.
One case widely reported was the death of Alec Smith, a 26-year-old diabetic man who couldn’t afford his insulin or an insurance plan. He died of ketoacidosis in 2017 after rationing his supply of the medication.
Abeler also expects a discussion on prices of prescription drugs, including increasing transparency and possibly capping costs, he said.
He also has heard about patients covered by Medicare not having their hospital stays covered because they were considered under “observational status,” he said.
Observation services are when a doctor is considering admitting someone to inpatient services or discharging them. They are considered outpatient, meaning they don’t have a doctor’s order to admit a patient to a hospital, according to Medicare’s website.
Abeler is expecting to work with Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, to help people with disabilities work and live on their own.
“I’ll be doing a lot of work in the disabilities side with people with disabilities and helping them live more independently,” Abeler said.
Sen. John Hoffman
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, said he will prioritize Highway 10 projects and fix traffic mitigation problems.
“It needs to get fixed,” Hoffman said. “We need to do it. This is the year to do it.”
Up to about 90,000 cars a day travel on Highway 10, he said. I-35W had construction in Blaine near Highway 610, Hoffman said, which gets about 60,000 trips a day.
“And here we sit in our area … we wait and wait and wait,” Hoffman said. “So the priority is to get that done.”
As for transportation funding, Hoffman said the state needs to find a stable source for that money to come from. One option for this, he said, is a gas tax — something he has opposed in the past.
After talking to locals in the community across the political spectrum, he said he was surprised to hear many were OK with a small gas tax increase, such as 5 or 10 cents.
“Let’s have that conversation,” Hoffman said. “Let’s see if we can get that done.”
Additionally, Hoffman called for improvements to Connect 700, a state program created in 2016 to help people with disabilities get state jobs. He said the program isn’t working like it was supposed to, so he’ll push for improvements.
Hoffman said he wants Minnesotans to understand that 75% of federal dollars brought into the state go toward Medicaid for the elderly and people with disabilities.
For the first time in Minnesota, Hoffman said, there are more people 65 and older than there are K-12 students.
“If there’s a surplus, then let’s go take care of those that are most vulnerable in our state,” Hoffman said.
Sen. Jerry Newton
Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Coon Rapids, said the number one priority for the DFL party and other legislators this session is bonding, because it is traditionally a bonding year. Newton estimates this year the state will end up with bonding for slightly under $1 billion.
“With it being an election year, the Republicans especially don’t like having bonding go over $1 billion,” he said. “They’ll attempt to keep it less than that, but some of that will be made up by the surplus we have.”
This session, Anoka County legislators are teaming up to expand Highway 10 to three lanes between Hanson Boulevard and Round Lake Boulevard.
“That will be our number one Anoka County priority, and the reason for that is if we get the bonding funding this year we want to do the project next year because Anoka has two major projects going on with Highway 10 in 2022 and 2023, and we don’t want to be blocking up the highway all the way from Coon Rapids to Anoka for an extended period of time,” Newton said. “It’s a timing thing.”
Newton is also pushing for bonding for the proposed Greater Twin Cities Regional Public Safety Training Facility in Blaine, Coon Rapids Recycling Center expansion, a new maintenance facility at the National Sports Center in Blaine and a feasibility study of adding a bridge at 109th Avenue NE and Highway 65. Newton also supports bonding to advance a proposed high-speed rail line called the Northern Lights Express from Duluth to Minneapolis.
Newton expects the Minnesota House and Senate will come to an agreement early in the session on a final insulin bill to make insulin more affordable and will provide move avenues for emergency access.
Newton is also working on bills to provide housing and mental health care to veterans and a bill to prevent the sale of human tissue, especially eyes.
“I anticipate a very contentious session, because of it being an election year,” Newton said. “We’re going to have issues with guns, abortion, conversion therapy, marijuana, paid family leave and more. These will all be brought up in the House and Senate, and they’re called by those that are running for office ‘gotcha bills.’ It will be for us to take a vote on a controversial issue so that vote can be recorded when they target us in campaign literature down the road. I don’t expect anything is going to happen on those bills.”
Rep. Kurt Daudt
Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, the minority leader in the House, said he wants to see a “reasonably sized” bonding bill that focuses on roads and bridges, wastewater, drinking water and maintaining state assets on university campuses.
Although he said Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed $2 billion bonding package is too large, Daudt said “the number means less to me than the quality of the projects that are in it.”
Beyond bonding, Daudt said the Legislature should repeal the health care provider tax tacked onto medical bills. The formerly 2% tax was scheduled to end last year, but the Legislature renewed it at 1.8%. Daudt calls it a “sick tax” and says it’s bad public policy.
He also wants to see Minnesota exempt Social Security benefits from state taxes, as most states do.
Daudt also believes the Legislature should tackle reforms at the Department of Human Services, which has been in turmoil after revelations of waste and fraud.
“I’m not in the wait-and-see camp,” he said, adding that he thinks this is a great opportunity for bipartisanship, though he didn’t recommend any specific reforms.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to show we can work together,” he said.
Another issue expected to receive attention this session is access to insulin. According to Daudt, “the private marketplace has stepped up and almost solved the problem.”
He recommended that if people can’t afford their insulin today, they should call their doctor, because there are many existing avenues to receive affordable or free insulin, and many people simply aren’t aware of them. He acknowledged some people still don’t have access to affordable insulin and said, “We stand very committed to making sure we provide access to people who don’t have access.”
Daudt said the anticipated $1.3 billion surplus will be another topic of conversation, but he doesn’t expect it will be spent due to lack of agreement on what to do with it. He believes “it should probably go back to Minnesotans.”
Rep. Melissa Hortman
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said that as the second year of the biennium, this year will mostly be a continuation of work that began in 2019. That includes affordable and accessible health care, a world-class education for students, economic security for families and safe and inclusive communities, she said.
Hortman said she wants to focus aggressively on local roads and bridges that aren’t funded through the highway user formula, as well as improving railroad crossings and maintaining higher education facilities.
“The cost of borrowing is low, construction cost inflation is high, and there is a significant need for us to create jobs to counteract any future recession,”
Hortman said. “For those three reasons we want the largest responsible bonding bill that we can have.”
While Hortman is aiming for a large bonding bill, she said she wants to maintain the state’s Triple-A bond rating, as per state guidelines.
Hortman said she was interested in using some of the one-time funding on issues that could make a difference, like early childhood education.
“You’re only 3 once, you’re only 4 once, and if we’re able to fund early childhood education for this year’s 3-year-olds, it doesn’t matter whether or not we can continue that funding into next year — it would be sad for next year’s 3-year-olds — but we can make a big difference in the lives of people who are 3 this year, if we invest some of the surplus in that,” Hortman said.
Hortman expects to pass standalone bills that address gun violence, achieving 100% clean energy by 2050, paid family and medical leave and emergency insulin, among others.
“We continue to stand in the moderate middle on all of these issues and wait for Minnesota’s far-right Republicans in the Senate to join us in these centrist positions to move things forward for Minnesotans,” Hortman said.
