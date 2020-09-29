Anoka County will not increase its 2021 levies, providing some relief to taxpayers suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.
County commissioners approved a $141.9 million preliminary property tax levy, a 0% increase, Sept. 22. Commissioners also approved $1.75 million preliminary public safety levy, which is the same as the previous year.
“I will say that I personally was really surprised that we’re even able to do this,” Commissioner Mandy Meisner said.
Meisner explained that it seemed counterintuitive, based the demands for service the county is receiving. However, she noted the county also is spending less on things like travel and similar expenses.
“I’m thrilled we can look at our taxpayers and say, ‘We can hold the line, we can tighten our belt when necessary,’” County Board Chair Scott Schulte said.
Commissioners talked of reducing the levy later, because the preliminary action caps the levy, but the board can lower the final levy. Commissioner Julie Braastad pointed out the county has been able to reduce the levy in the past without cutting services when the county was below budget at the end of the year.
“A 0% increase is good, but I would like to see this board meet again in a work session to grind down on the numbers and see if we can do better than that even before it becomes final,” Commissioner Jeff Reinert said.
He explained his position as a business approach to budgets, where activity is matched to resources. He said when you have too many resources for something that doesn’t need them, you’re wasting money.
Meisner did raise concerns about the county cutting services to the bone.
Commissioner Matt Look said that part of why the county was able to pass a flat levy was because the board had made efforts to pay down debt in previous years. He compared it to a mortgage — once you pay off that debt, you no longer have to make the monthly payments on interest and principal.
“That debt service that we paid is going to help us come out at a flat budget today, and we are still keeping our services and maintaining those services and we aren’t raiding our reserves,” Look said.
The board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 3, when members of the public may comment on the levy before final approval.
