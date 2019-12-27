The Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved a $1.94 million property tax levy for 2020 Dec. 17. It’s an increase of $1.78 million from the 2019 levy.
According to Karen Skepper, HRA executive director, to meet the requirements of the bonds issued to build the four HRA-owned senior housing buildings, the HRA must be able to certify there are sufficient funds to cover the bond debt, and this requires the final levy to be the maximum allowed by state law.
The HRA receives revenues from rents paid by residents of the senior housing developments, but money has to be included in the budget of each building in case the rent revenues are not enough to pay the bond debt, Skepper said.
The 2020 levy taps 0.185% of the county’s total market value, the same as 2019, but the amount is higher because property values have increased in the last year, she said.
The budget totals about $2.05 million for 2020, an increase from $1.89 million this year, with revenues also coming from other sources such as management fees, interest and ice arena fees.
It includes $659,422 for administration and $1.39 million for projects in participating cities using a formula based on the HRA taxes collected in each community.
There is more money in the 2020 budget for projects than 2019, when $1.27 million was allocated, Skepper said.
The administrative budget has funding for countywide programs like Open to Business, Greater MSP membership and host community fee for the 3M Open PGA golf event.
The HRA does not levy countywide; it only levies to the 12 communities that have opted to receive project services from the HRA — Centerville, Columbia Heights, Columbus, Ham Lake, Hilltop, Lexington, Linwood Township, Nowthen, Oak Grove, Ramsey, Spring Lake Park and St. Francis.
Other cities in the county pass levies for their own housing and redevelopment authorities, although Columbia Heights is part of the county HRA, even though it has its own HRA, according to Skepper.
The HRA trustees are the members of the Anoka County Board.
