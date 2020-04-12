Anoka County’s 2020 street overlay program will make improvements to seven sections of its highway system.
The Anoka County Board’s transportation committee has authorized the advertisement of bids for the project, which carries an estimated cost of $8.3 million to be paid for through the road and bridge tax levy.
The County Board is expected to award a contract April 28, with construction starting in May and ending in October, according to Joe MacPherson, division manager for transportation.
The highway department selects road segments to be part of the overlay program based on a pavement quality index, which includes the condition of the road as well as volume of traffic, MacPherson said.
Work planned is reclaim and overlay or mill and overlay depending on the condition of the road segment, he said.
If reclaim and overlay is used, 4 inches of the existing road are removed and ground up to form an aggregate base, and then 4 inches of new asphalt are poured on top, according to MacPherson.
Where the process is mill and overlay, the top 2 inches is ground up to form the base for 2 inches of new bituminous to be placed on top, MacPherson said.
In one case, the county will be making just shoulder repairs to a road section, he said.
Road segments to be improved in the 2020 overlay program are:
• Coon Rapids Boulevard from 620 feet south of Hanson Boulevard to 111th Avenue NW in Coon Rapids, mill and overlay.
• Round Lake Boulevard from Highway 10 to Bunker Lake Boulevard in Coon Rapids and Andover, mill and overlay.
• Fawn Lake Drive from Typo Creek Drive NE to Rutgers Street in Linwood Township, reclaim and overlay.
• Main Street from 700 feet east of the Highway 10 off ramp to Coon Creek Boulevard in Coon Rapids, shoulder repair.
• 243rd Avenue/Verdin Street from 500 feet west of Yukon Street NW to north county line in St. Francis, reclaim and overlay.
• Constance Boulevard from Highway 65 to East Lake Netta Drive in Ham Lake, reclaim and overlay.
• Baugh Street from Viking Boulevard to Nowthen Boulevard in Nowthen, reclaim and overlay.
The overlay program also includes fixing curb and gutter, manholes and catch basins as well as well upgrading pedestrian ramps to federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to MacPherson.
