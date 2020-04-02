Anoka County has been awarded a state grant for a Rum River erosion control project.
The Anoka County Board March 24 unanimously authorized a grant agreement totaling $185,000 from the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program, which is administered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
According to Andy Soltvedt, county parks operations and visitor services manager, the money will provide streambank stabilization in eroding areas along the Rum River using Eastern Red Cedar trees, which will be anchored into the bank extending along the slope.
The cedar trees provide a dense armor and reduce erosion and near shore habitat. Live willow stakes and other vegetation will be interspersed to further protect and enhance the river bank, Soltvedt said.
The red cedar trees will be taken from county-owned prairie areas where they are considered invasive species, County Parks Director Jeff Perry said in an interview.
The cedar trees will be bundled together and anchored to the river bank by cable, he said, and it should last 10 years.
Under the grant agreement, the county has committed to 3,600 linear feet of river bank erosion control through the cedar tree revetment spread over multiple sites along the Rum River in the county, but it’s hoping to exceed that figure, according to Perry.
The county match required for the grant, will come in the form of in-kind staff services, not dollars, Perry said.
While there is a three-year window to spend the grant money, Perry anticipates most of the work will take place in the fall of this year and the spring of 2021.
Before the work begins, the county will identify the areas along the river where the erosion control measures will take place, Perry said.
This grant is the first phase of a larger five-year project using state and county dollars, as well as private participation, to tackle erosion problems over more than 7 miles of the Rum River, according to Perry.
Two other grants are currently in the pipeline, Perry said.
One, $952,000 from the Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council fund, is expected to be approved by the Minnesota Legislature this session, he said.
The other, $440,000 from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Clean Water Fund, is in process, Perry said.
Prior to launching the project, the county parks department staff worked with the Anoka Conservation District to inventory erosion areas along the river.
Eighty erosion locations were found in a little more than 7 miles of the river involving 133 property owners; 80 percent are privately owned, Perry said.
Three stabilization approaches, including the eastern red cedar tree revetment, have been proposed depending on erosion severity as well as total bank or bluff height, Perry said.
A public engagement process is planned with affected private property owners to encourage them to participate financially in the program.
“Work will only take place where there are willing property owners,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.