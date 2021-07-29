Anoka County is revamping and expanding its existing Diversity and Inclusion Committee by merging it with the Focus Communications Program.
The committee, to be renamed the Employee Engagement and Inclusion Committee, aims to promote diversity, focus on respect and inclusion for employees, and encourage employee engagement and morale. The resolution sparked some debate among County Board members July 20.
The board also unanimously approved an affirmative action statement.
The remodeled committee will implement initiatives that focus on affirmative action, diversity, employee recognition and inclusion, among other topics.
The Employee Engagement and Inclusion Committee will report to the Management Committee, Commissioner Mike Gamache said.
The Focus Communications Program, established in 1982, was created to help county employees communicate concerns about their workplace, according to county documents.
Last year the county renamed the Cultural Committee to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee. There was overlap between the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and the Focus Communications Program, so the two were combined.
Hiring people of color
The goal of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee was to diversify the county’s staff and recognize the county’s current diverse staff, Commissioner Mandy Meisner said.
“This county’s dedication and passion for this work is incredibly impressive,” said Meisner, who is the first person of color on the County Board.
The committee focused on equity, where everyone gets the assistance they need, rather than equality, where everyone is treated the same. Because of systemic racism, Meisner said, there are certain systemic policies in place that can make it harder for a person of color or other minority group to achieve some of the things other people can.
She doesn’t see any people of color in upper management in the county’s 2,000 employees. The county’s population is about 25% people of color, but its employee makeup doesn’t reflect that, she said.
“Public health doesn’t have nurses that look like the community they serve,” Meisner said as an example.
Commissioner Matt Look said he wanted to know how systemic racism plays out in Anoka County.
“I want to know how so we can put an end to that if it’s existing,” Look said.
He referred to the affirmative action statement the board passed the same day, which states the county will not discriminate against potential employees “on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, disability, status with regard to public assistance, sexual orientation and age.”
It’s contradictory for Meisner to say the county should focus on hiring more people of color when the statement the board just approved said it won’t discriminate based on skin color, Look said.
“We hire who are the most capable and talented,” Look said.
Meisner said systemic racism isn’t a simple problem to combat or comprehend.
“You’re not going to find a policy in Anoka County that distinguishes discrimination against one group or another,” Meisner said.
She referenced that she is the first commissioner of color in the county’s history. “It’s a fact, and there’s reasons for that,” Meisner said. “So if you care to examine those reasons, that’s the work of diversity and inclusion.”
Eliminating the board liaison
Gamache was hesitant to support the original resolution creating the Employee Engagement and Inclusion Committee because the new structure eliminated the staff liaison, and he wanted a commissioner appointed to a role working with diversity and inclusion. Meisner had been serving on the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
Board Chair Scott Schulte sees the committee as the county’s way of adapting to the times by expanding its diversity and inclusivity efforts.
“This is truly our chance to do what everybody else is doing, and if we don’t make a bold step for real change, then we haven’t seen what’s happened in the last 18 months,” Schulte said.
The county doesn’t necessarily need a single commissioner dedicated to this inclusion committee, Schulte said. Despite commissioners being appointed to various committees, Schulte said commissioners don’t make decisions or spend taxpayer money individually. They still need to get board approval.
“It’s not that when you’re appointed to that board that you total control and you make the final decision,” Schulte said.
Gamache didn’t budge on wanting a designated commissioner for the committee.
Commissioner Jeff Reinert said the board can reevaluate the committee’s need for a board liaison at a later date.
“I would say in the future we should all be open to that possibility, but for now this is the recommendation of staff,” Reinert said.
Vote
Meisner wanted the Diversity and Inclusion Committee, on which she served, to be a subcommittee of the new Employee Engagement and Inclusion Committee. But her motion to make the change failed on a 2-5 vote, with only Meisner and Gamache voting in favor.
The resolution to create the new committee as originally written passed 6-1, with Meisner dissenting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.