Cindy Cesare, Anoka County Human Services Division manager, is being honored with a 2021 Outstanding Service Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties for her leadership, continued drive for excellence and dedication to the mission of serving residents in a respectful, innovative and fiscally responsible manner. Cesare started her career with Anoka County in 1992.
Cesare started her career with Anoka County in 1992 and has worked in various roles. According to the announcement of the award, she has consistently been willing to take on added responsibilities, and her ability to work with staff and understand their work and the day-to-day challenges they face is rare in a leader.
Under her leadership an award-winning mentorship program was developed to provide support and leadership opportunities.
Cesare has worked to modernize the service delivery model in Economic Assistance and other areas, always communicating with all stakeholders, according to the announcement of the award.
She has overseen the work of Public Health and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping a pulse on what her staff needs. Cesare works hard, is dedicated and stands her ground on the tough issues, the announcement said. She is described as analytical, knowledgeable, compassionate and a team player.
The Association of Minnesota Counties is a voluntary statewide organization that assists the state’s 87 counties in providing effective county governance to the people of Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.