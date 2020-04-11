Anoka County and the city of Coon Rapids are splitting the cost of preliminary engineering work on the proposed project to add a third lane on Highway 10 between Hanson and Round Lake boulevards in Coon Rapids.
In an effort to fast-track the project so construction can begin in 2021, the Anoka County Board in November 2019 approved a purchase of service agreement totaling $644,000 with TKDA engineering firm for preliminary layout design and environmental documentation for what is called the U.S. Highway 10 strategic congestion mitigation project.
“This first-phase study will be completed in May,” said Joe MacPherson, county highway engineer and division manager for transportation.
The county asked the city to participate financially in the study, and the Coon Rapids City Council Feb. 18 agreed to foot half the bill, $322,000.
The County Board March 24 approved a joint powers agreement with the city, which spells out the cost sharing and states that the city will not have to pay its share until mid-January 2021 because no money has been included in its 2020 budget.
The County Board approved the agreement unanimously, but the council had one dissenter in its 6-1 vote.
While Council Member Jennifer Geisler supported the third lane, she said it was a state highway and she did not think the citizens of Coon Rapids should shoulder half of the burden, according to the council meeting minutes.
But Council Member Brad Greskowiak said it was in the city’s best interest to get the third lane built and Council Member Steve Wells was also in support because the project was in Coon Rapids, even though he said it was a big ask, the minutes state.
The council had an earlier work session to talk about the county’s request at which County Commissioners Scott Schulte and Mike Gamache were present to provide information and answer questions.
In early 2019 the county, in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city, hired SRF Consulting Group to conduct a feasibility report on the proposed project.
The SRF study came up with four alternates — inside third lane, outside third lane, westbound outside third lane only and dynamic shoulder, which would only function as a third traffic lane during peak hours, according to MacPherson.
The TKDA study will not only recommend the option the county should pursue, but also where noise walls will be needed, MacPherson said.
Once the first-phase study is completed, the county hopes to move ahead with the second phase to include final detailed design and right of way acquisition as needed, he said.
But that is dependent on approval of bonding funds by the Minnesota Legislature in the current session for final design, right of way acquisition and construction.
Gov. Tim Walz has not included the project in his bonding request to the Legislature, but bills have been introduced in both the Minnesota Senate and House with bipartisan support to allocate the $25 million sought by the county for the project, according to Schulte.
Sens. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, and John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, introduced Senate File 3018, which was referred to the Capital Investment Committee, while Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, is the author of House File 3198, which was referred to the Transportation Finance and Policy Committee.
Schulte believes a bonding bill will emerge from the Legislature this session, despite COVID-19, he said.
State funding this session is critical to getting the third-lane project constructed in 2021, according to Schulte.
But if no state dollars are approved, another option the board might explore is the county bonding for the project, provided MnDOT guarantees paying back the county in 2022, Schulte said.
The county wants to fast-track the project — it is one of the board’s top priorities for the 2020 Legislature — because of the planned Highway 10 construction in Anoka starting in 2022, including grade separations at Fairoak and Thurston avenues, improvements to the West Main Street interchange as well as MnDOT work at the Ferry Street intersection and replacement of the bridge over the Rum River.
The cost of the TKDA study is being paid for from the county’s transportation tax, according to MacPherson.
The County Board put in place the transportation tax in October 2017 following the dissolution of the Counties Transit Improvement Board, which previously paid a portion of Northstar Commuter Rail operating costs through a transit tax. The tax is a quarter-cent transit sales and use tax plus a $20 vehicle excise tax, the same as the former CTIB taxes.
A portion of the annual tax proceeds goes to the county’s share of Northstar operating costs, with the balance available for county highway and transit projects.
