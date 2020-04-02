Security systems at the Anoka County Secure and East Central Regional juvenile centers in Lino Lakes will be upgraded through a contract awarded by the Anoka County Board March 24.
Stanley Security was the lowest bidder at a little over $1 million, which included a base bid plus alternates.
The existing camera, intercom and door control systems, installed when the centers were built in the mid-1990s, are obsolete, and parts cannot be obtained when repairs are needed, according to Dylan Warkentin, county corrections department director.
In addition, the existing security system is analog; the new equipment will be digital with enhanced cameras to cover all areas of the facilities and integrate with the control panel at each center to operate door locks, Warkentin said.
Right now, there are blind spots which do not comply with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act mandates, according to Todd Benjamin, juvenile center superintendent.
Alternates added to the base bid were to address faulty security door mechanisms, switches and keys at the two facilities, Benjamin wrote in a report to the County Board.
But it is anticipated that not all the alternates will need to be implemented, which will reduce the final cost, Warkentin said in an interview.
Work on the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Warkentin.
The cost is split about 50-50 between the two facilities, Warkentin said.
Funding for the work at the county secure center will come from the county building fund through the County Board’s capital improvement program, while reserves in the regional juvenile center budget will cover the cost of the upgrades in that building, he said.
There are 50 beds at the county juvenile center and 36 at the regional center, Warkentin said.
The East Central Regional Center is a joint powers agreement collaboration between Anoka County and the eight other counties that send offenders to the facility and contribute to the budget, according to Warkentin.
