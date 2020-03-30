Anoka County has been awarded nearly $1.6 million in 2020 federal Community Development Block Grant dollars.
The Anoka County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, whose trustees are the seven members of the Anoka County Board, received staff recommendations on how the money should be allocated March 10, then held a public hearing at which six people spoke.
But the HRA could not take action on the recommendations because U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations require a 30-day public comment period which ends at 4:30 p.m. April 13.
About $317,000 will go to planning and administration and $238,000 to public service programs with the balance of just over $1 million earmarked for the competitive projects pool, Renee Sande, county community development manager, said.
There were three project applications, all of which are planned to be funded, with some money left over.
Duffy Development Company sought $735,000 to acquire land in Anoka to build a 52-unit multifamily building next to the Northstar Commuter Rail parking lot; Rise, Inc has been recommended for $160,000 to renovate the parking lot and front entry of its building in Spring Lake Park as well as install catch basins and three dry wells; and The Dwelling Place, Columbia Heights, requested money for exterior work and replacing furnace motors at two locations in the county that house domestic abuse clients and their children.
The county received 18 applications for public service dollars totaling about $709,000, and only half of the 18 requests have been recommended for the $238,000 available, according to Sande.
Programs recommended for funding were:
• Anoka County Human Services, emergency financial assistance, $25,000
• Apple Tree Dental, dental equipment for Coon Rapids office, $35,000
• Cars for Neighbors vehicle repair program, labor and parts, $40,000
• Hearts and Hammers, exterior home rehabilitation/improvement projects for eight low-income and/or vulnerable senior households in the county, $10,000
• Impact Services for two meals on wheels programs serving seniors in the county, $40,000
• Nucleus Clinic, Coon Rapids, for medication/medical supplies/lab, $16,000
• Southern Anoka County Community Assistance, Columbia Heights, to purchase food and pay utilities for homebound seniors and people with disabilities, $15,000
• The Salvation Army to purchase food and supplies for food shelf in Blaine, $15,000
• Youthway Ministries to expand Manna Market in Spring Lake Park, $15,000
Most of the public service agencies whose requests have not been recommended involve hiring staff. One of the critieria for funding is sustainability, and many of these positions have been funded before through the block grant, according to Sande.
“In addition, we did not want to recommend funding for one or two positions and not others,” Sande said.
Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s application for its crisis grant program for students received block grant dollars in 2018 and 2019 but was not recommended for 2020 because it had not spent all its 2019 allocation, according to Sande.
A Linwood Township request totaling about $115,000 to purchase a fire department generator and flat-bottom rescue boat was rejected because there was no way to determine how many low- and moderate-income people would be served, per federal requirements, Sande said.
According to Sande, two previously block-grant-funded activities are being carried forward from prior years with existing dollars — $330,000 to continue the countywide single-family rehabilitation loan program and $600,000 for the countywide business revolving loan fund administered by the Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers.
The 2020 block grant funds become available July 1, and public service agencies have up to 12 months to spend their allocation, while project dollars have an 18-month timeline to be spent, Sande said.
The HRA will act on the recommendations at a future meeting.
