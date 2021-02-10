Anoka County Commissioner Matt Look is facing blowback after misrepresenting himself in a text conversation with a constituent, who ultimately contacted police.
Although police say Look didn’t break the law, fallout from the incident prompted the County Board to begin discussing a proposed code of ethics for board members Feb. 9.
The controversy began when a constituent took issue with a Jan. 6 Facebook post by Look that included an image of a wolf.
“Because the sheep didn’t like the look of the fence (orange) or the barb wire (attitude) they voted to take the fence down,” Look wrote. “The wolves now have free reign.”
Look says he was addressing the Georgia runoff election for two senators that put the U.S. Senate in Democratic control.
St. Francis resident Danylle Peardon felt his post was inappropriate and that it appeared to support the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. She posted a comment saying Look had lost her vote, according to screenshots provided by Peardon.
Upset by Look’s post, Peardon wanted to do more. But after watching Look interact with people on Facebook, she was too intimidated to contact him about the post directly, Peardon told ABC Newspapers.
Instead, she contacted Commissioner Julie Braastad, the County Board’s vice chair, to ask if Look had a boss she could speak with. Braastad told her Look only answered to his constituents, according to text messages provided by Peardon.
Peardon says she is new to politics and thought Look would have a boss. Look says she was stirring the pot.
“It was obvious that this person ... was trying to create trouble,” Look said.
‘This is Matt’s boss’
Look didn’t know who was asking to speak with his boss, but he reached out to the phone number she’d used.
He contacted Peardon via text, writing: “Matt Look’s boss here. I understand you are trying to reach me. What is the issue?” according to screenshots of the conversation posted online.
When Peardon asked who she was speaking with, Look replied, “My names MJ.”
But Peardon looked up the phone number online, and it was linked to Look — who has that number listed as a cellphone on his county commissioner page. When she asked to confirm that the number belonged to Look, he responded: “This is Matt’s boss. Anoka County Administration.”
Look told ABC Newspapers he withheld his identity to protect himself, because he has faced death threats in the past. He also said that while he didn’t fully identify himself, “not one bit” of information he gave was incorrect — he is his own boss and his middle initial is J. However, county commissioners are not part of Anoka County Administration, according to County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah.
Peardon told ABC Newspapers that Look’s refusal to identify himself as Look made her uncomfortable.
“I’m like, ‘Okay, now I’m really leery because you won’t tell me you’re Matt,’” she said.
Then Look began asking if she was Tiernice Johnson from Minneapolis — a name he’d found incorrectly associated with her phone number.
Peardon said she refused to give her name out of fear of what would happen.
After several messages back and forth attempting to confirm each other’s identity, Peardon told Look that she was one of his bosses, seemingly a reference to the fact that she’s a constituent. She then told him not to contact her again or she would file a restraining order, according to images of the texts posted online.
Look suggested she wasn’t actually a constituent, writing: “His constituents are. Those that can actually vote for him. Based on your address you can’t vote for him. Take a refresher in government civics class,” according to the images.
That’s when Peardon told Look she felt afraid for her life because he had apparently attempted to look up her address, and she asked him to “leave me alone I’m begging you.”
“Lol,” Look responded, using an abbreviation for “laughing out loud.”
In the next few minutes, Peardon told him three more times to leave her alone, and he replied “You do the same,” according to the images.
Police report
After the conversation Peardon contacted the Attorney General’s Office, which instructed her to contact the police, Peardon said.
Peardon filed a police report alleging harassment.
According to the police report, Look’s texts did not violate the law, but the investigating officer advised both parties to stop communicating with each other.
After calling the police, Peardon posted about it online. The post has since been deleted.
“I have no family, except for my children, so I have nobody to call and check up on me,” Peardon said. “So I posted on Facebook, ‘Hey I got this situation going on. If I come up missing just know that I’ve been having issues with this particular gentleman.’”
Look texted Peardon again the following day, asking her to remove her post. Peardon said she pretended he had the wrong number, because she was scared.
The original post appears to have been deleted by Peardon and replaced with a Jan. 15 update on the situation.
Look sees political ‘smear’
Look has framed the conflict as a partisan plot driven by Peardon and her friends online and has attempted to discredit her.
“This whole thing has been fabricated, absolutely fabricated for an attempt to smear politically, and it’s being used by DFL operatives to try and do the same,” Look said.
He said it would be unreasonable for Peardon to fear for her life after he mentioned her address, because she knew he had the wrong address.
Look has also justified his actions by arguing that Peardon’s criminal record is proof she is dangerous, even though he didn’t know her identity when he initially contacted her.
“My gut feeling to withhold information was spot on,” Look said. “Her public record is unbelievable.”
Peardon was charged with burglary but convicted only of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a 2010 incident that stemmed from a conflict with an ex-boyfriend. She believes that incident is irrelevant to the current situation.
“I have paid my debt to society for that, so shame on him for shaming me for it,” she said.
County Board to consider code of ethics
As word of the interaction has spread and drawn media coverage, talk has turned to implementing a code of ethics for county commissioners.
At the end of a Feb. 9 County Board workshop, Commissioner Mandy Meisner proposed establishing a code of ethics for board members. Her proposal included six items, ranging from accepting gifts to the use of confidential information to a code of conduct.
Ahead of the workshop Look said he was interested in the discussion, but he said the board would have difficulty curbing his freedom of speech.
“The County Board does not control my private time, my private Facebook account or my private comments,” Look said.
The code of ethics will come before the County Board again at a future workshop. Meanwhile, Meisner hopes to organize a town hall discussion on ethics in government and business.
