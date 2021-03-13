Anoka County Commissioner Mandy Meisner hosted a virtual town hall March 4 over Zoom to discuss ethics codes for county boards.
Professor David Schultz, of Hamline University, and two employees from Running Aces Casino & Racetrack presented on ethics to a virtual crowd of Anoka County residents and elected officials.
The topic of an ethics code for Anoka County came up in the wake of controversy over Commissioner Matt Look’s recent interactions with a constituent.
State law doesn’t require government bodies to have an ethics code, and the Anoka County Board doesn’t have one. But many local governments across Minnesota do, Schultz said.
Ethics codes gained popularity in the 1970s after the Watergate scandal, he said.
Codes of ethics are intended to give employees a clear guideline on what is considered acceptable within the organization, Schultz said.
Without a code of ethics organizations generally think that as long as their members or employees try to be good people based on their own values, that’s good enough, Schultz said.
“We’re not always clear on what is ethical or correct,” he said. “We were raised in different backgrounds, come from very different perspectives in life, and it may not always be clear what is the right answer.”
Individual biases can get in the way of a common idea of what is or isn’t ethical, he said.
Many businesses, nonprofits and government entities have found ethics codes helpful so members know what is and is not acceptable in the workplace. With a written code, there is no confusion.
In the public sector, there is the worry that self-interest can get in the way of public interest, Schultz said.
“At the end of the day, as I say to people, it’s not about you,” Schultz said. “When you’re serving the public, you’re serving the public first. And the public has to be convinced ... that you are putting them first, not putting yourself first.”
The public expects certain things in the public sector, Schultz said, so government entities should set high standards for themselves. Their end goal should be to have the public be confident in the government body’s decision, as well as the decision-making process.
For members of organizations without a formal code of ethics, someone could say they’re not breaking the rules, but what they did just “looks bad,” Schultz said.
“For the public, appearance is reality,” he said. “What they see is what they think it is.”
Tying into Anoka County
As for creating a written code of ethics for the Anoka County Board of Commissioners, Meisner said it’s “about 30 years too late.”
“Elected officials should be held to a higher standard,” Meisner said. “So the idea of waiting for four years [for an election] potentially, that’s not the right thing to do when it comes to ethical conduct and behavior.”
She said voting someone out of a seat should not be the only means of punishing unethical behavior.
Stearns, Ramsey and Dakota counties have their own ethics codes, Meisner said.
“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” she said. “We can customize it for what works for us in Anoka County.”
Ethics don’t belong to any one political party, Meisner said, and the code of ethics needs to be something all seven commissioners can stand by proudly.
The board could form an ethics committee to ensure the members uphold the standards it sets, Meisner said.
While many aspects of an elected official’s private life don’t impact the constituents they serve, Meisner said the way those officials treat the public they serve definitely matters.
Meisner said within Anoka County government, individual departments can make their own ethics codes.
One department code she admires is the Facilities Department’s. Every employee within Facilities must sign the code, and it’s reviewed every year, she said. The code sets standards for external and internal practices.
“Culturally, I just notice that they work so well together, and I really think a large part of it has to do with these standards,” Meisner said.
Private sector ethics
Stacy Welch, of Running Aces, spoke of the company’s “RA Nice,” a uniform guide that tells employees how to handle rowdy guests. The guide prompted the company’s internal code of ethics.
“We have a zero-tolerance policy for bad behavior,” Welch said. Running Aces disapproves of swearing, any sexual or racist language, property damage and violence of any sort.
The main reason for establishing RA Nice was to maintain consistency company wide. One manager may handle a guest swearing a different way than another manager, Welch said, but Running Aces wanted the guest experience to always be the same.
“We wanted employees to know that we have their back,” Welch said.
RA Nice increased employee morale, she said, though it’s always a work in progress.
Looking forward
Meisner said it’s necessary for the County Board to create an ethics code to make sure there aren’t any sort of ethical gray areas to worry about.
“Everyone has their own values, but they might be a little different than the person sitting next to them,” Meisner said.
Meisner emphasized the importance of a code to establish public trust.
“This is the beginning of a great discussion to carry on,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.