The Anoka County Board voted down a Jan. 7 effort to allow public comment at board meetings, but it plans to discuss the idea at a later work session.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner moved to include an open forum in the board’s rules and procedures by adding a 10-minute public comment period with speakers limited to two minutes each. The board rejected the measure in a 4-2 vote, with Meisner and Commissioner Mike Gamache voting in favor of the change.
Board Chair Scott Schulte said he was open to the idea of a forum and would schedule a work session to discuss the proposal once the new District 6 commissioner is seated following a special election Feb. 11.
There has never been an open forum period at board meetings outside of formal public hearings, but in recent years, public comments have been allowed at the end of meetings of the board’s standing committees — there are 10 of them — with a two-minute time limit.
“We represent the public, and their voice deserves to be heard at board meetings,” Meisner said.
Gamache supported her.
“It is something I would like to see considered,” he said.
As a former mayor of Andover, Gamache said the City Council had long had a public comment period at meetings, and so do many other city councils.
Schulte said it’s appropriate to discuss the matter at a work session once the new District 6 commissioner is elected.
Commissioner Robyn West said county commissioners are very open to public, with cellphone numbers available.
According to Meisner, the public comment periods have been a good thing at the board committee meetings, and she agreed the proposal needed to be fleshed out at a work session.
After Meisner’s motion failed, the board then voted 5-1, with Meisner opposed, to approve the rules and procedures for the board.
In an interview following the meeting, Schulte said if there is a consensus of board members at a work session to move ahead with an open forum, a process will have to be developed before it comes back to the board for formal action to change the rules and procedures. The board will have to decide, for example, whether the public forum should occur at the beginning of the board meeting or at the end, he said.
Schulte said he would want the public comment period to be at the end of the meeting, once the cameras have been turned off.
“That would eliminate the possibility of grandstanding,” he said.
According to Schulte, if the board decides to move ahead with a public forum, it will have to determine when to implement it by changing the rules of procedure — during this year or waiting for the organizational meeting in January 2021.
The vacancy on the County Board is the result of Rhonda Sivarajah’s resignation from the board in June 2019 after she was appointed county administrator.
A special election was called to fill the vacancy, and Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hanson emerged from a six-person primary election Nov. 5, 2019, to be the two candidates in the Feb. 11 election.
