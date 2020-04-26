County Commissioners approved moving forward a number of road projects April 14, including soliciting money through the Metropolitan Council.
Commissioners approved preparation of a right-of-way plat and along Fawn Lake Drive between Typo Creek Drive and Rutgers Street in Linwood Township.
The proposed improvements include a new bituminous surfacing, bypass lanes, wider shoulders and relocating utility poles at Thames Street.
The commissioners also approved a number of applications for federal funding through the Metropolitan Council’s 2020 Regional Solicitation. The money would fund a number of expansions and modernization programs.
“Modernization is a little different than expansion,” County Engineer Joe MacPherson said. “Expansion would be your typical two- to four-lane expansion, interchange expansion, that type of project. Modernization includes adding turn lanes, channelization — that type of stuff. It doesn’t always mean we’re going to increase it from a two- to four-lane roadway. It may just include medians and turn lanes.”
The council approved applications for federal funding for the following proposed expansion projects:
• Seventh Avenue Northwest 1/4 mile north of Bunker Lake Boulevard to 157th Avenue in Andover.
• 109th Avenue Northeast from Radisson Road to Lexington Avenue in Blaine.
• 125th Avenue from 0.15 miles east of Harpers Street to Lexington Avenue in Blaine.
• Ramsey Boulevard Northwest and US 10 interchange in Ramsey.
Commissioners approved seeking funding for modernization on Northdale Boulevard Northwest from Hanson Boulevard to Foley Boulevard in Coon Rapids.
The move also approved seeking funds for the bridge and pedestrian trail in Fridley on 44th Avenue Northwest.
