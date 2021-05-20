The contract for adding an overpass on Foley Boulevard in Coon Rapids came in about $2 million under estimate.
The Anoka County Board recently awarded the $21.8 million contract to Redstone Construction LLC, of Mora. Redstone’s bid was the lowest of nine. All nine bids were under the engineer’s estimate of $23.8 million.
The project will stretch from East River Road to Coon Rapids Boulevard.
The project includes an overpass to separate Foley Boulevard from the Burlington Northern railroad tracks, street reconstruction, a multiuse trail and replacement of the four-lane undivided highway with a four-lane divided roadway with turn lanes. Work is expected to last through fall of 2022.
“This project is a long time coming,” Commissioner Scott Schulte told the board May 11. “We’re looking forward to getting one more grade separation on a busy rail line to improve public safety foremost, and congestion secondly.”
Drivers should be able to access Foley Boulevard throughout construction, Schulte said.
“This will be unlike the Hanson Boulevard project in that we won’t have to shut down the Foley roadway for use while we build the bridge,” he said.
This year, most of the project will be done off the road, so pedestrians and motorists should be able to use the road like normal. Next year, traffic will likely experience some delays, but the road will still be accessible, engineering program manager Jason Orcutt told ABC Newspapers.
One goal of the project is to make it easier for drivers to turn left from Foley between East River Road and Coon Rapids Boulevard, Orcutt said.
