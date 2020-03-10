A new backup computer system has been approved for Anoka County’s information technology department because the current one is maxed out.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 25 unanimously approved a nearly $750,000 purchase from Insight Public Sector to implement a new enterprise backup system to store all data, applications, files and information.
With an annual data growth rate of more than 30%, the current backup system has reached its maximum capacity, according to Susan Vreeland, information technology director.
The existing system was purchased in 2015 and expanded in early 2018 to maximum capacity.
“Data has grown an incredible 300% since 2013,” Vreeland said. “We need a new backup system to increase capacity now.”
Anticipating that the system would reach capacity in 2020, staff began searching for a new system last year.
Besides increasing capacity, the new modern system has several technology enhancements, including providing more security features to defend against attacks, Vreeland said.
The new system will help the county fight off attacks on its computers, which have been a major concern in the past two years, said Commissioner Mike Gamache, who chairs the board’s information technology committee.
While describing the $750,000 cost as a “big number,” Commissioner Jeff Reinert said he would defer to staff’s “knowledge and advice” and vote to move the purchase forward.
According to Vreeland, the county looked at three options, one that cost $100,000 less than the recommended purchase and the other $175,000 more and concluded that the Insight Public Sector proposal best met the county’s needs.
Funding will come from the IT department account, to which the County Board allocates $1.2 million each year for capital improvements, Vreeland said.
This will be the largest purchase this year, but in 2019 the department did not spend all of the budgeted amount, and that has been carried over to 2020.
Delivery of the new equipment is expected to take four to six weeks, but it is anticipated to take only two weeks to have it up and running, Vreeland said.
The existing system will not be taken down until the new equipment is operational.
According to Vreeland, given the anticipated increase in data use as the county moves away from paper, the new system is expected to have a five-year life span like the present one, although it will have the capacity to expand and add memory.
