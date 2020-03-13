Insurance and tax issues are impacting the viability of volunteer driver programs in Anoka County and statewide.
The Anoka County Board March 10 adopted a resolution in support of bills introduced at the Minnesota Legislature to protect volunteer drivers.
The “vibrant” Anoka County volunteer driver program is facing some challenges in the areas of vehicle insurance and paying taxes on mileage reimbursement, and the legislation will help them, Commissioner Julie Braastad said.
The county’s Medlink volunteer driver program, which provides rides to veterans and senior citizens over the age of 60 who are clients of the county to medical, dental and social service appointments, served 6,967 people in 2019 covering 137,260 miles, while statewide volunteer driver programs served more than 77,474 people in 2018 covering more than 9.5 million miles, according to the resolution.
But there are increasing barriers to recruiting and retaining volunteers including increased auto insurance rates because the volunteer drivers are treated like a for-hire transportation service and volunteers must pay federal and state income tax on mileage reimbursement that is more than the IRS set rate of 14 cents per mile when the reimbursement tops $600 a year, the resolution states.
Proposed bipartisan legislation (HF 2377 and SF 2324) would clearly define a volunteer driver as not “for hire,” protect volunteer drivers from increased insurance rates, put in place a state income tax subtraction for volunteer drivers to reduce their state tax liability and cap the liability of nonprofit organizations that offer volunteer driver services at $1.5 million.
Chief authors are Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, and Sen. Jeff Howe, R-Rockville. The House bill has been referred to the House Commerce Committee and the Senate bill to the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Finance and Policy Committee. The Volunteer Drivers Coalition of Minnesota is spearheading the effort to pass the legislation.
Medlink rides are provided Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at no charge, although donations are accepted.
Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and a good driving record as well as current automobile insurance and a vehicle that is in safe working order, according to the county Medlink webpage.
In December 2019 the county honored 50 Medlink volunteer drivers at a lunch. One resident, Laura Louis, was recognized for 15 years of service and seven others for five years, while three drivers who logged the most hours, miles and trips in the past year were also recognized.
According to a county press release about the lunch, the top driver was David Westphall, who logged over 13,000 miles, 700 hours and 540 trips.
For more information about Medlink or to volunteer call the Anoka County Transit Office at 763-324-3260.
