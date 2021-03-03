A national health emergency grant has been awarded to Anoka County by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to address opioid issues in the workforce.
The Anoka County Board Feb. 23 unanimously accepted the $360,000 grant sought by the Anoka County Job Training Center with an initial allotment of $210,462 for state fiscal years 2021-2022.
According to Cindy Cesare, county human services division manager, the job training center was one of multiple recipients in the state, which was awarded a $1.3 million grant from U.S. Department of Labor.
Other workforce development area grant recipients in Minnesota were Duluth, Central Minnesota/Stearns-Benton and Southeastern Minnesota, Cesare told the board.
Opioid caseloads have been rising because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The program’s purpose is to address the opioid crisis as it affects the local, regional and state workforce because of its widespread impact on individuals, families, businesses and community well-being, according to Nicole Swanson, job training center director.
People in the program impacted by the crisis will be served through integrated career exploration, employment, re-employment and training funding as well as on-the-job training and support services, Swanson wrote in a report to the board.
With the initial allocation, the job training center will serve 72 laid-off workers, of which 12 will be placed in disaster relief positions in nursing assistance, call centers, human services, chemical dependency and 911 dispatch, according to Cesare.
The job training center will be working with community partners in implementing the emergency grant program, Cesare said.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner was “pleased to see” that the job training center was the recipient of the grant because the opioid crisis in the county has been exacerbated by COVID, she said.
