The number of auto-related thefts in Anoka County increased by 33% from 2019 to 2020, and the county recently received a grant to help combat the problem.
The Anoka County Board unanimously accepted a grant June 22 for a full-time vehicle theft prosecutor for the Anoka County Attorney’s Office.
The grant from the Department of Commerce is for a full-time prosecutor for two years, 2022 and 2023, in the maximum amount of $193,859. The funds also include necessary training.
The attorney’s office has participated in the state’s auto theft prevention program for nearly two decades. This is the first time the county has applied for this grant, County Attorney Tony Palumbo said.
The number of auto thefts per 100,000 people increased from 43.1 in 2019 to 56.6 in 2020. The state averages 23 cars stolen each day, according to the Department of Commerce’s website.
The number of county carjackings in 2020 increased to 12 from zero in 2019, Palumbo said.
“So this problem is not going away, it is increasing,” Palumbo said. “It is an ongoing problem, certainly throughout the metropolitan area, and certainly here in Anoka County. So there is a definite need for pursuing the prosecution of this type of crime.”
Insurance rates tend to increase where there are more vehicle thefts, Palumbo said.
“So this certainly affects every citizen in Anoka County,” he said.
The cities of Fridley and Coon Rapids were recently awarded similar grants for full-time auto theft investigators, in the amount of $203,905.
Coon Rapids accepted the grant in May for a full-time investigator to serve Anoka and Coon Rapids. Collectively, the cities had 135 vehicle thefts in 2020, up 19% from 2019.
Detective Chad Duckson begins the role July 1.
Fridley accepted the grant in June. The investigator will also serve Columbia Heights and Spring Lake Park beginning July 1.
Both grants expire June 30, 2023, but are eligible for a three-year extension.
