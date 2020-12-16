The Anoka City Council has voted to censure Council Member Erik Skogquist over a June 8 incident during which he berated city staff with vulgar language.
Largely symbolic, censure of a council member represents a formal reprimand for actions deemed inappropriate or in violation of set standards.
The Dec. 7 vote to censure also called for Skogquist to be stripped of his responsibilities for boards and commissions for the remainder of 2020.
“I think we need to take action against Council Member Skogquist ... to let him know that we will not tolerate — nor will we tolerate any of us or future council members — behavior as such,” said Council Member Brian Wesp, who made the motion to censure.
Wesp said Skogquist’s actions were serious and that, in some workplaces, if he were an employee who behaved that way, he would have been fired.
Council Member Mark Freeburg, who seconded the motion to censure, said personally he would like to ask Skogquist to resign because he didn’t feel Skogquist could handle the job.
Council Member Elizabeth Barnett and Mayor Phil Rice also supported the censure.
Barnett acknowledged the problem was an isolated incident but said Skogquist’s display was “unacceptable on so many bases” and that she would hold herself or any other council member to the same standard.
Rice said Skogquist’s service to the community over the past 15 years or so “speaks for itself in most regards,” but he also said there was “no excuse” for Skogquist’s behavior June 8.
The council took action this month after asking city staff in November to research options available to the council, including how other cities have handled similar circumstances. Staff presented a range of options, including censure. The cities of Alexandria and Nisswa were offered as examples of Minnesota communities that recently used formal censure.
During Anoka’s Dec. 7 council meeting, community members spoke as well, some to condemn Skogquist’s actions and others to support him.
Skogquist didn’t say much during the council discussion, but he did say it’s important for the council to find a solution and move forward.
He also read aloud a letter of apology he had written to staff members involved:
“I appreciate your honesty about how you’re feeling, and I respect that. I want to truly apologize for my words the other day, and I will give you the space and communicate through (City Manager Greg Lee) or Mark going forward. I have no desire to make your jobs more difficult. You all work hard for Anoka. I have seen that play out for years, from the extra projects staff have tackled in house to the countless hours you put into special events. You are all dedicated to Anoka, and I appreciate that. I am sorry for how I acted toward you the other day.”
Although the council voted for censure, the matter will come back at the next meeting because the city attorney recommended the action be taken by resolution. Based on the council’s direction, staff will draft a resolution for council approval.
The council’s action comes after the conclusion of a court case in which Skogquist faced misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct stemming from the same incident. The Lino Lakes prosecutor brought charges against Skogquist after the city of Anoka asked Lino Lakes police to investigate the matter to avoid any conflicts of interest.
The case was the primary reason the council didn’t discuss the matter earlier in the year, because it had been advised not to do so while the case was active.
Skogquist had been scheduled to appear in court Oct. 20, but on Sept. 22 he entered an Alford guilty plea, which means he claimed innocence but acknowledged that the prosecution’s evidence was sufficient for a jury to convict. The judge issued a stay of adjudication, which means the charges will be dismissed if Skogquist has no similar incidents for a year.
According to the complaint in the case, Skogquist went to Rudy Johnson Park on June 8 while crews were removing trees as part of a park renovation project. Skogquist began yelling and cursing at the city arborist and at a nearby contractor who was laughing at his outburst, according to the complaint.
Skogquist then went to City Hall, where he cursed at and berated senior parks department staff for several minutes, saying, “You are a poor sight for a f------ park department, you two got your f------ heads up your asses,” according to the complaint.
City staff told investigators they were shocked and alarmed by Skogquist’s behavior and that it disrupted their ability to work.
