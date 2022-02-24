The city of Anoka will spend just under $6 million to add water treatment capacity to keep up with future demand.
On Feb. 7 the City Council unanimously awarded a $5.13 million construction contract to Municipal Builders Inc. to add to the water treatment facility next to the Anoka Ice Arena that serves wells 6 and 8. The bid was the lowest of six.
The total project cost of $5.97 million was about $430,000 below the engineer’s estimate of $6.4 million, according to Public Services Director Mark Anderson.
Together, wells 6 and 8 already have the ability to pump an additional 1.6 million gallons of water a day, but the plant wouldn’t be able to keep up.
“We have an abundance of water at wells 6 and 8, but ... we don’t have the capacity to treat it,” Anderson said. “This project that we’re discussing would allow us to increase the filtration capacity and increase our pumping levels at wells 6 and 8 from 2.4 million gallons a day up to 4 million gallons a day.”
With the expansion complete, the plant will also have capacity to treat water from a future well 9, which the city plans to build when needed, but Anderson doesn’t expect that to happen for another decade.
The city needs the treatment plant expansion now to keep pace with growing water demands and ensure an adequate water supply in the case any well fails.
The city’s six operating wells can produce nearly 6.2 million gallons a day pumping at 20 hours a day, with the remaining four hours reserved for maintenance. But if the city’s best well went down, pumping capacity would drop to just under 5 million gallons, which wouldn’t have kept up with demand on several days last summer, when water use peaked around 5.2 million gallons.
The city plans to bond for the treatment plant project.
Construction is slated to begin in June and take about a year.
