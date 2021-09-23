The Andover City Council approved a preliminary property tax levy and budget that would increase the city’s levy by about 8% next year to enhance funding for public safety and street projects.
“Your largest increase is related to public safety this year, outside of putting anything to the roads,” City Administrator Jim Dickinson said. “We’re showing our commitment to the basics: streets, public safety.”
The 8% increase in the overall tax levy represents a 3.86% increase in the tax rate, according to City Administrator Jim Dickinson.
The council approved a $16.11 million preliminary tax levy Sept. 7. That amount can be lowered but not raised before the council signs off on the final budget and levy in December.
Of the $16.11 million levy, $10.15 million goes toward the general fund for city operations; $3.75 million goes toward debt service; and $2.2 million goes toward other levies, such as capital projects.
The city’s capital improvement plan foresees spending around $10 million on mill-and-overlay projects over the next five years, Dickinson said.
Mayor Sheri Bukkila said the council is looking longer term while finalizing annual budgets.
“We want to set ourselves up to be more efficient with taxpayer dollars,” Bukkila said. “And we need to recover our road program and stabilize that too — more long-term outlook.”
