The Andover City Council ordered plans and specifications for three mill and overlay projects.
The projects will repair street segments in the Chesterton Commons and Fox Hollow areas, as well as on Andover Boulevard and Bluebird Street.
Benefiting properties will be assessed 25% of the total cost for each project, with the balance covered by the city’s road and bridge fund.
These mill and overlay projects could extend the life of the roadway another 15 years or more, according to the city.
“The city has taken initiative to move in the next two to three years to do extensive overlays to prolong the roadway infrastructure within the city of Andover,” Public Works Director David Berkowitz said.
The mill and overlay in Chesterton Commons and Fox Hollow is estimated to cost $2.17 million. The street project has a benefiting pool of 772 residential properties, two commercial properties and one property with the potential to subdivide into five lots.
The residential lots will pay an estimated $670; the commercial properties will pay $2,150 apiece; and the large lot with the ability to subdivide will pay an estimated $3,350.
Chesterton Commons refers to the neighborhoods of Cambridge Estates, Chesterton Commons, Chesterton Commons North, Maple Hollow, Oak View Park, Prairie Cove, Red Pine Fields, Shady Oak Cove, Sophie’s Manor and Woodland Oaks.
With this project, about an inch to an inch-and-a-half of the street surface will be milled and then overlaid, Berkowitz said.
The city identified Andover Boulevard between Crosstown Boulevard and Hummingbird Street as another street segment in need of mill and overlay. The project is estimated to cost $176,200.
There are 17 properties within the project limits. Because the number is much lower than the typical affected properties within this size of a mill and overlay project, the assessment would have been over $2,000. So the city decided to charge residents the same as the Chesterton Commons and Fox Hollow rates, which is $670 per unit.
For the third mill and overlay project, the city selected Bluebird Street between Hanson Boulevard and Crosstown Boulevard. The estimated cost is $123,250, Berkowitz said.
There are six commercial properties on that stretch of road, including a U.S. Post Office.
The city will pay the post office’s assessment. The remaining commercial properties will pay an estimated $3,420 each.
Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in August.
