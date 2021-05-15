The Andover City Council recently approved a preliminary plat and planned unit development for a new cul-de-sac development known as Andover Village.
The project includes 49 detached townhomes southeast of the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and North Seventh Avenue. On the south, the development will abut 41st Avenue, along the border with the city of Anoka, but there will be no access to 41st Avenue or the city of Anoka from Andover Village. Access will be from Bunker Lake Boulevard.
“My guess is the neighborhood — like most of them that don’t ever want their cul de sacs opened up — will actually become, hopefully, a close-knit neighborhood,” Andover Mayor Sherry Bukkila said.
There are existing single-family homes to the south of the planned development, as well as an auto shop to the west and a rural lot to the east, Community Development Director Joe Janish said.
Andover Village will be maintained via a homeowners association.
The developer, Capstone Homes of Ramsey, will split the land into 49 4,259-square-foot lots, which will be 40 feet wide. The homes will range from 1,080 to 2,040 square feet with either one story or two. Buyers can choose among six styles of homes.
The project aligns with the city’s comprehensive plan, Janish said.
Capstone Homes is set to plant 153 new trees. All the existing trees will need to be removed due to stormwater and grading requirements, he said.
“Our code requires two front-yard trees; however at a 40-foot-wide lot, it makes it difficult to plant two trees,” Janish said.
At 952 feet long, the cul-de-sac will be nearly double the city’s standard allotment of 500 feet. But toward the end of the cul-de-sac there will be an additional access to Bunker Lake Boulevard for emergency personnel, Janish said. The access will be clearly defined on Bunker Lake Boulevard so drivers cannot turn right onto the emergency access, he said.
