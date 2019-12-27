The Andover City Council approved a 2020 tax levy of almost $14.5 million Dec. 3. That’s an increase of around $1.4 million, or 10.5%, over the 2019 gross tax levy.
The majority of the 2020 tax levy (64.3%) is the operational levy, followed by the debt service levy, which makes up 21.3%.
The budget anticipates total revenue of almost $30.9 million in 2020, and the city plans to spend around $41.3 million. The total fund balance, including net assets, is expected to shrink by approximately $10.4 million to a total of $40.7 million by the end of 2020.
Andover’s capital projects fund is anticipated to have the largest deficit of just over $10 million. Total expenditures in the fund are estimated to be $16.8 million, the majority coming from capital purchase and maintenance costs, according to city documents.
The deficit in the capital project fund, which includes major construction projects, comes from planned spending of bonding dollars the city received in 2019, City Administrator Jim Dickinson said.
Overall revenue and expenditures are both slated to decrease from the 2019 estimates. Andover’s revenue in 2019 was estimated at $46.7 million, while expenditures were estimated at $50.5 million, according to council documents.
In 2020 the general fund is anticipated to generate around $11.8 million in revenue, slightly more than the previous year’s estimates. General fund expenditures are budgeted at approximately $12.2 million.
Property taxes make up 80% of Andover’s 2020 general fund revenue, and funds from the state and county make up the next largest portion at 7%.
Public safety accounts for the largest share of general fund spending at almost $5.3 million, about 44%. Public works is the next largest portion, at about 29% of general fund expenditures, followed by general government expenditures at 27%. General government costs include facility management, engineering, planning and zoning, staffing-related expenses, administration and a few other categories.
Although the city’s tax levy is going up 10.5%, the city’s tax rate increased by less than 1% to about 35.6%.
“The tax rate itself, which is the multiplier on someone’s taxable market value, will only increase 0.68%,” Dickinson said
Andover’s tax rate increase is about average, Dickinson said. The final rate is below Blaine and Anoka but above Linwood, Nowthen, Ham Lake and Oak Grove, according to council documents.
The tax rate includes the Anoka-Hennepin School District and Lower Rum River Watershed, but could vary for residents who are in different school districts. The current tax rate is influenced by new construction and the high demand driving up value of homes being sold in the city, Dickinson said.
