The Andover City Council approved the 2022 property tax levy and budget consistent with the measure proposed in September.
The council approved the $16.1 million tax levy after no one spoke at the public hearing Dec. 7. Much of the 8% increase is to increase funding for road projects and public safety, specifically within the city’s fire department, City Administrator Jim Dickinson said.
Of the $16.1 million levy, about $10.2 million goes toward the general fund for city operations, $3.8 million toward debt service and $2.2 million toward other levies, such as capital projects.
Public safety funding increased by about $235,000 to about $5.7 million. Broken down, 58.1% of that goes toward police, 32.1% is for fire service and the remaining funding goes toward animal control, emergency management and protective inspection.
The city aims to provide an infusion of funds to go toward the city’s mill-and-overlay program, thus funding more street reconstruction projects.
With the passing of the budget, the current city tax rate will increase by about 1.15% next year.
