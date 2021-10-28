Andover is tightening some regulations on keeping roosters in the city. Homeowners with lots 5 acres and above can keep roosters, as long as they’re not repeatedly making noise for half an hour or more.
The Andover City Council amended city code in September to allow roosters on certain residential property, and it approved an animal noise amendment Oct. 19.
Roosters aren’t allowed in neighboring cities, like Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids, St. Francis and Ham Lake. The city of Ramsey is in the process of revising its city code related to roosters. In Elk River, roosters cannot be kept on properties under 2.5 acres in size without a conditional use permit.
As of September, residential property owners in Andover’s R-1, R-2 and R-3 zoning districts may keep roosters on their property as long as there isn’t access to municipal sewer or water, and the property must be at least 5 acres in size. Prior to the amendment, roosters were allowed on any property because they were under the poultry definition.
Those who already owned roosters and met previous city code requirements can still own roosters, but they can’t obtain any new roosters, Community Development Director Joe Janish said. Replacing roosters is allowed, as long as the original number isn’t exceeded.
Hens are allowed on smaller properties, but the council felt the need to amend code for rooster-related noise complaints, Janish said. As of late September the city has had about a dozen noise complaints in 2021 related to roosters crowing.
“We’ve actually also received complaints from [residents of] neighboring cities on roosters located in the city as well,” Janish said.
Council Member Valerie Holthus said the rooster amendment was exclusively passed to avoid the noise from crowing.
The noise amendment prohibits any animal noise that can be considered frequent or long noise that’s annoying or disturbing — like a dog barking constantly or a rooster crowing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.