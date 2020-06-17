The United States Department of Transportation awarded Anoka County a $40 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant June 15 for construction on U.S. Highways 10/169. The county says the project will increase safety in the area of Sunfish Lake and Ramsey Boulevards and help alleviate traffic backups.
The Ramsey Gateway Improvement Project will entail construction of new-grade-separated interchanges of U.S. Highways 10/169 and the BNSF Railway at their intersections with Ramsey and Sunfish Lake Boulevards. The project will also include new local frontage road connections to support the grade separations and is expected to reduce traffic backups. Without these safety improvements, the projected increased traffic flows would undoubtedly lead to more congestion and crashes along the corridor, according to the county.
“These areas of Sunfish Lake and Ramsey Boulevards have been trouble spots in Anoka County for a long time, and the award of the grant is a major development in addressing the safety and congestion issues in those areas,” Scott Schulte, chair of Anoka County Board, said in a statement. “We are profoundly grateful to the United States Department of Transportation for allocating this funding.”
Support for funding this project has been far reaching, with critical backing from U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, according to the county.
“Those of us who live in Anoka County or routinely travel through this area know how needed these improvements are,” Disrict 1 Anoka County Commissioner Matt Look said in a statement. “We’re elated to be receiving this funding, and we are looking forward to safer, more streamlined commuter and freight movement through this corridor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.